Stronger Communication, Stronger Teams: ParentSquare Releases New Coach's Guide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the trusted leader in school-home engagement, has released A Coach's Guide to Winning Team Communication , a resource designed to help coaches, athletic directors, and school leaders strengthen how they connect with athletes, families, and communities.

Developed with feedback and stories from districts nationwide, the new guide provides practical strategies to simplify athletics communication, build stronger team cultures, and help provide equity and compliance in every message. It includes step-by-step tips for streamlining updates, coordinating events, and engaging families and booster clubs—all while helping to maintain district oversight and data privacy.

Studies show that students who stay involved in school athletics or extracurriculars tend to have higher grades, better attendance, and greater college enrollment rates. The structure, accountability, and sense of belonging these programs create foster habits that carry into the classroom. When parents have visibility into their child's full experience—on the field, in the classroom, and everywhere in between—the benefits compound over time.

"Schools want to simplify communication without losing oversight or compliance," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "ParentSquare helps districts bring athletics, classrooms, and departments together in one platform, so coaches can focus on the team, and families always know what's happening."

The Coach's Guide highlights how districts can use ParentSquare to unify messaging, reduce app fatigue, and keep every family informed. Featuring insights from athletic directors, coaches, and communications leaders, the guide showcases real examples of how schools have strengthened engagement and compliance by consolidating tools across programs.

Key topics include:

Best practice playbook: Time-saving communication routines for coaches and staff

Family and community engagement strategies: Tips for boosting participation and school spirit

Real-world examples: Lessons from districts successfully transforming athletics communication

ParentSquare tips: How unified platforms protect privacy, improve accessibility, and support inclusion

"As athletics play such a central role in school culture, communication is key to building trust and belonging," added Vaid. "This guide equips schools to bring the same level of professionalism and consistency to athletics as they do to academics."

To download the Coach's Guide to Winning Team Communication, click here .

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 20 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com .

