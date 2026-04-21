Stronger Grid Ahead: Power Line Rebuild to Boost Reliability in Northwest Ohio

Upgrades to reinforce service for Toledo Edison customers in Williams County

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a FirstEnergy Transmission company, is rebuilding about 11 miles of a high-voltage power line in eastern Williams County. The West Unity (Stryker) 69-kV Line Rebuild Project includes replacing aging equipment with stronger structures and updated technology to reduce outage risks for Toledo Edison customers in and around West Unity.

Power grid upgrades underway in Williams County, Ohio, are designed to help the line better withstand severe weather, falling trees and other hazards that commonly cause power outages. The work will also improve the flow of electricity through the system, making it easier to reroute power and keep the lights on for customers during emergencies or maintenance.

The work, which began in January, is designed to help the line better withstand severe weather, falling trees and other hazards that commonly cause power outages. The work will also improve the flow of electricity through the system, making it easier to reroute power and keep the lights on for customers during emergencies or maintenance.

Enhancing Day-to-Day Reliability

The project replaces wooden poles along the route with new wood poles and steel structures set in concrete foundations to provide greater durability and stability. Crews are also installing thicker, higher-capacity wire designed to carry more electricity and better ensure extreme conditions.

Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission for FirstEnergy: "We're giving this high-voltage line a major boost with sturdier poles, upgraded wires and smart new technology designed to keep your lights on no matter what Mother Nature throws our way. These improvements make the system stronger and easier for our crews to work on. Over time, that means fewer outages, quicker repairs and a power grid that homes and businesses across northwest Ohio can rely on."

View or download a video series on "Why a Modern Transmission System Matters to You" on FirstEnergy's YouTube channel.

What This Work Means for You

Think of the upgrade as moving from a two-lane road to a four-lane highway: more room for "traffic," fewer bottlenecks and a smoother, more reliable experience for everyone.

The new wires and structures will help the electric system:

Manage higher demand during extreme heat or cold

Reduce overloads that can lead to outages

Restore service faster when problems do arise

Support residential and business growth in Williams County

Since 2020, ATSI has reduced transmission outages in Ohio by 31% – proof that the companies' strategic infrastructure investments, like this work in northwest Ohio, are making the grid more reliable for customers.

Part of a Bigger Investment in Reliability

This approximately $24 million project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's long-term investment program to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $36 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build a smarter, more resilient grid that meets the evolving of communities across the service area. In northwest Ohio alone, more than $200 million will be invested in high-voltage grid enhancements over the next few years.

About FirstEnergy Transmission, Toledo Edison and FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Transmission, jointly owned by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, owns and operates American Transmission Systems Inc. (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo).

Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers across northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on X at @ToledoEdison and on Facebook at facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.