Stronger Together: American Bone Health Joins Forces With the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) and American Bone Health (ABH) are pleased to share that beginning October 1, 2023, they joined forces under the BHOF umbrella. For over three decades, both organizations have been educating the public, communities, and policy makers about the importance of bone health, preventing fractures, and treatment of osteoporosis and bone diseases.

This consolidation represents a pivotal moment for both organizations, fostering greater efficiency in delivering educational programs and support services. By merging their efforts, they create a more robust and resourceful entity, expanding their reach while reinforcing shared objectives.

Claire Gill, Chief Executive Officer of the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We warmly welcome American Bone Health into our organization. Their extensive programs and educational resources will amplify our commitment to preventing osteoporosis and fractures, as well as raising awareness about the importance of bone health."

Lisa Qualls, Executive Director of American Bone Health, echoed the sentiment, saying, "This is an exciting union centered around our shared vision of better bone health for people of all ages. As a pioneer in developing bone health education tools and resources used in communities across the country, American Bone Health is dedicated to ensuring that patients and care partners continue to receive the essential support needed to prevent osteoporosis and associated fractures, and lead bone-healthy lives."

All of the important programs and services created by American Bone Health, including the American Bone Health Fracture Risk Calculator™, will seamlessly transition to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation. Together as one, BHOF and American Bone Health look forward to providing patients, care partners, healthcare clinicians, policy makers, and the general public with the most up-to-date, scientifically significant, and helpful information about how to build, improve and maintain bone health across the lifespan.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

About American Bone Health

For over thirty years, American Bone Health has taught people how to build and keep strong and healthy bones for life with practical and up-to-date information and resources to engage, educate and empower them to prevent bone loss, osteoporosis, and fractures. Programs developed by American Bone Health, now transitioning to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, are evidence-based and delivered by trained Peer Educators.

