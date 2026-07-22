StrongestLayer Reaches $9.3M in Total Seed Funding to Stop the AI-Era Email Attacks Legacy Defenses Cannot See

New round led by Inovia Capital backs a reasoning-based architecture designed for attacks that bypass traditional email security

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongestLayer, the AI-native email security company, today announced it has raised $4.1 million in new funding, bringing total seed funding to $9.3 million. The round was led by Inovia Capital with participation from existing investor Sorenson Capital, and new investors LaunchPod, Alumni Ventures, and Chris Key, former Chief Product Officer of Mandiant.

The funding follows a year of rapid product and customer growth as enterprises confront a new generation of email threats that increasingly evade traditional detection methods.

Since launching, StrongestLayer has experienced rapid product and customer momentum, with production deployments growing more than eightfold since the company announced its initial funding twelve months ago.

The new funding will support continued investment in GTM and platform expansion as the company prepares for its next phase of growth and a planned Series A.

The Attacks Email Security Was Not Built to Stop

StrongestLayer analyzed thousands of detections across enterprise environments between December 2025 and February 2026 and found that more than one-third of attacks reaching inboxes cannot be reliably detected using the pattern-matching and behavioral techniques that underpin most existing email security platforms.

Many of the attacks causing the most damage today bypass the signals that email security products have historically relied on to make detection decisions. These attacks look legitimate on the surface. Some steal authenticated sessions after users successfully log in. Others are delivered through trusted platforms and services that pass authentication checks. Increasingly, business email compromise, executive impersonation, and vendor fraud schemes contain no malicious links or attachments at all, relying instead on persuasive language and social engineering.

"Every generation of email security was built to recognize attacks it had seen before," said Alan LeFort, co-founder and CEO of StrongestLayer. "That worked when attackers reused templates and infrastructure. It does not work when every attack is unique. We didn't build a better filter. We built a system that reasons about whether a message is legitimate and whether it intends harm."

Moving Beyond Pattern Matching

Instead of relying on signatures, reputation databases, or historical attack patterns, StrongestLayer uses a reasoning-based architecture designed to investigate intent. The platform builds arguments for legitimacy and maliciousness, then weighs the evidence before reaching a verdict. Because the system reasons against the context of the organization it protects, it does not depend on having seen an attack before to identify it.

Within months of its first release, StrongestLayer has won multiple competitive evaluations against both legacy secure email gateways and newer platforms claiming to be "AI-powered" by consistently identifying attacks those systems missed.

"We led this round because StrongestLayer achieved incumbent-displacing capability with a fraction of the capital many companies in this category required simply to get to market," said Taha Mubashir, Partner at Inovia Capital. "The team is demonstrating what becomes possible when AI is the foundation of the architecture rather than an enhancement layered onto older approaches."

"We invest in teams that build smarter, and StrongestLayer is a clear example of that philosophy," said Ken Elefant, Managing Partner at Sorenson Capital. "Alan and his team have woven AI into the fabric of StrongestLayer, from product development to go-to-market, creating a capital-efficient engine purpose-built for today's threat landscape. Legacy email security tools weren't built to catch today's AI-generated attacks, and StrongestLayer identified that gap, delivering a comprehensive solution to customers."

"Having spent years evaluating whether security controls actually stop real attacks, I believe StrongestLayer is taking the right architectural approach for where email security is headed," said Chris Key, former Chief Product Officer of Mandiant and an investor in StrongestLayer. "Attackers are moving beyond reusable templates, known infrastructure, and obvious payloads. Defenders need systems that can reason through intent and business context, and that is what makes StrongestLayer so compelling."

StrongestLayer's threat research, including its taxonomy of 44 email attack subtypes and the detection framework behind these findings, is available to the security community at tools.strongestlayer.org.

About StrongestLayer

StrongestLayer is the AI-native email security company founded in 2024. Its reasoning-based platform detects and stops advanced phishing, adversary-in-the-middle attacks, and business email compromise by analyzing the intent and business context of a message rather than matching it against known patterns. The company is based in San Francisco. Learn more at strongestlayer.com.

About Inovia Capital

Inovia Capital is Canada's leading multi-stage software investor, partnering with founders to build impactful and enduring global companies. With three investment strategies—Discovery, Venture, and Growth—the team leverages an operator-led mindset to provide founders with multi-stage support, mentorship, and access to a worldwide network. Inovia manages over USD $2.5B with operations in Montreal, Toronto, Waterloo, Calgary, Bay Area, London and Abu Dhabi. For more information, visit inovia.vc.

SOURCE StrongestLayer