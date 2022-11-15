Stronghill Capital Expands into Residential Lending with New Co-President Dustin Wells

Strategic New Hires Focused on Driving Growth Through Technology and Veteran Expertise

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronghill Capital, a small-balance commercial lender, recently announced that it launched a new residential lending division expanding its robust offerings for brokers. This announcement comes with the appointment of industry veteran leader Dustin Wells as Co-President heading a new executive team focused on expanding the company from a commercial lender to scaling the business with strong NonQM, Non-Agency Jumbo, and Investor Residential Programs.

"We have a clear purpose as we grow into the NonQM space and I look forward to bringing depth to Stronghill's market presence at the residential level with this dynamic leadership team," said Wells. "This crossover empowers our industry partners by seamlessly marrying the best B2B technology platform with our expert advice and guidance to make them more successful."

Through Wells' diverse background of 25 years in residential real estate, he is primed to lead this growth vision and improve the overall home buying experience with a team of top achievers. Matthew Brammer, senior vice president of wholesale and correspondent sales, has a proven track record of sales success in helping his industry partners grow their businesses managing the production of more than $250MM a month. Stephanie McInturff, senior vice president of mortgage operations and technology, is experienced at deploying solutions for B2B customers building "best in class" technology and communication platforms. Ryan Zonana has built, deployed, and scaled capital markets and pricing solutions that deliver great market execution.

John Eisinger, CEO at Stronghill, stated, "residential lending is a natural extension of our small balance lending expertise. Stronghill's aim is to help our clients achieve their personal and professional real estate investing goals. Dustin's experience and leadership provides us with an advantage. We are excited to strengthen our commitment to industry partners with a complete real estate financing platform offering solutions for both residential and commercial small balance loans."

Stronghill Capital's NonQM loan programs include:

Debt Service Coverage Ratio program for 1-4 and 5-8 unit properties

Bank Statement, Asset Depletion, Non-Agency Jumbo and Credit Achiever

Business and consumer-purpose entity transactions

Support from LoanNex Pricing and Product Engine

Ability to price loans with premium rebates back to broker/originator

With these new offerings, Stronghill Capital offers a true, one-stop concierge service for borrowers, offering residential products to increase opportunities, and access to commercial loan programs and experts as well. Loans can close and vest in entities such as LLCs and S and C corporations, with financing solutions that meet the needs of all real estate investors - from new to seasoned. For more information, visit stronghill.com.

An established balance-sheet commercial and residential lender, Stronghill Capital provides a full spectrum of residential and commercial loan programs. Since 2007, the Stronghill team has been accelerating the growth of borrower portfolios and businesses through innovative financing solutions, predictable processes and rigorous underwriting. Learn more at www.stronghill.com.

