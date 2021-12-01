Stronghold Data Named MSP of the Year by ChannelFutures and Channel Partners MSP 501

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronghold Data, a New Charter Technologies Company, has been named the MSP of the Year by the prestigious Channel Partners and Channel Futures MSP 501 at the MSP Summit held November 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Stronghold Data has been selected as the industry-leading MSP by the research team and editors of the Channel Futures company. Only MSPs that were included on The Channel Futures MSP 501 prestigious and definitive listing were eligible for this honor. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

"There are moments on the journey that make you pause and reflect. Some of those moments are when you get a thank you from a client, or an unexpected call or email letting you know how awesome your team was and how your team truly helped someone. Another one of those moments is when your peers and industry recognize your contributions," said Stronghold Data CEO James Richards. "Channel Futures has graciously awarded their MSP of the Year award to Stronghold Data. I am humbled, thankful, and blessed."

Managed services providers that qualify for MSP of the Year must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"The team at Stronghold Data embodies everything we value at New Charter," said New Charter CEO Mitch Morgan. "From the deep focus on clients and employees to the growth-oriented culture, Stronghold sets the standard in our industry. Congratulations to James Richards and the team."

"This award is a reflection of the entire Stronghold team and spans every department of our company including Internal Ops, vCIOs, Project Engineers, System Engineers, Sales, Marketing, Accounting, and Administration, all of whom deliver best in class services to our clients," added Richards. "I'm also grateful for David Markley, Joe Thomas, and Jason Rincker. These are the leaders in our company that work together to continue to drive us to succeed."

Stronghold Data commits to continue to be a nationally recognized MSP through its unique partnership with New Charter Technologies, by remaining true to its core values, providing industry leading customer service, and being dedicated to the Joplin community by opening a new facility in 2022.

