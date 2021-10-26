Stronghold Engineering, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronghold Engineering, Inc. , a construction and design firm based in Riverside, California, is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this month. Founded in 1991 by Beverly and Scott Bailey, the company began as Stronghold Electric, before incorporating as Stronghold Engineering in 1999. To date, the company has completed several civil, infrastructure, and electrical projects exceeding $2.5 billion in construction costs.

Stronghold Engineering began as an electrical company run by husband-and-wife pair Beverly and Scott Bailey. The two respectively took on the role of CEO and COO as they led Stronghold from its formative early years to being one of the most successful and versatile construction and design companies.

Stronghold Engineering has grown over the last three decades to provide full-service design and construction support services, including design-build, engineering-procurement-construction (EPC), electrical construction, new construction, and modernization. The company is one of the nation's most successful graduates of the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) program for small, disadvantaged businesses, and earned a Top Workplaces Distinction every year from 2015 to 2019.

Some of Stronghold Engineering, Inc.'s most notable projects include the $25 million seismic retrofit and historic renovation of the GSA Frank Hagel Federal Building, the $130 million contract SEI for the Ironwood State Prison, and the innovative and environmentally-conscious West Riverside Landfill Project.

Looking ahead, Beverly Bailey is strategizing what the next 30 years of Stronghold Engineering look like for the company and its employees. "We have loyal employees that have been with us 10, 20, 25 years that are still as dedicated as ever to our team, so we will continue to support them and their careers. But we're also building our bench, our next generation, so we're always looking for creative ways to engage our team and just to put money back into the company to ensure that we will be around for another 30 plus years."

About Stronghold Engineering, Inc.

Stronghold Engineering, Inc. is a construction and design firm . The company specializes in full-service construction and design support services, and has designed and constructed ground up facilities, as well as completed technically challenging repair and renovations for historical and non-historical facilities, and significant seismic upgrades, as well as large civil, infrastructure, and electrical projects. The tenets that guide Stronghold Engineering's work are quality, safety, teamwork, integrity, and commitment. The company headquarters, built and designed by Stronghold Engineering in 2020, is located in Riverside, California.

