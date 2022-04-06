Stronghold Engineering, Inc. Earns National Excellence in Construction® Award

Stronghold Engineering received the award for the company's Huntington Library Tesla Battery Energy Storage System project. It was a fast-paced project, with design beginning in April 2019 and construction beginning in October 2019, with the project ending in December 2019, only two months after construction began. In addition to the electrical work, the project required specific design considerations to keep the integrity of the flora intact. This project also received the ABC Regional (Southern California) Eagle Award for Specialty Contractor, Commercial Electrical Projects Under $2 Million.

Scott Bailey, co-founder and COO of Stronghold Engineering, Inc., said, "We are honored to receive the prestigious Pyramid Award from the ABC National Board. This project was a showcase for our team in battery installations and was completed on a short timeline. We were happy with the final product and pleased to have a satisfied client. A big thank you to the ABC National Board for considering this project as Building Construction Excellence."

"Over the years, ABC has been honored to award outstanding construction projects like Huntington Library Tesla Battery Energy Storage System by Stronghold Engineering," said 2022 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president, Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. "Through hard work on this project, Stronghold Engineering shows the value of teamwork, overcoming challenges and creativity on the jobsite." The EIC award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect, and engineer. The winning projects are judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation, and safety.

About Stronghold Engineering, Inc.

Stronghold Engineering, Inc. is a construction and design firm . The company specializes in full-service construction and design support services, and has designed and constructed ground up facilities, as well as completed technically challenging repair and renovations for historical and non-historical facilities, and significant seismic upgrades, as well as large civil, infrastructure, and electrical projects. The tenets that guide Stronghold Engineering's work are quality, safety, teamwork, integrity, and commitment. The company headquarters, built and designed by Stronghold Engineering in 2020, is located in Perris, California.

