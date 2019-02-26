StrongKey Awarded Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Award 2019 for Leading Edge Encryption

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongKey announced today it has won the Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Award for Leading Edge Encryption. Culled from almost 3,000 global submissions, these awards focus on the most innovative solutions that the magazine's experts believe can actually stop cybercrime.

StrongKey provides application-layer cryptographic security solutions that are trusted in mission-critical business operations by some of the largest companies in payment processing, e-commerce, healthcare, finance and telecommunications.

Deeper data security: By securing data at its core—through the use of strong authentication, encryption and digital signatures—and supported by hardware-based key management, StrongKey is redefining how businesses and government agencies protect their information even with an attacker on the network.

Capable of managing billions of sensitive data objects, StrongKey Tellaro provides secure key storage and management of encryption keys within each appliance's standard FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified Trusted Platform Module (TPM) or optional FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Hardware Security Module (HSM) cryptoprocessor. Goodbye, passwords: StrongKey implements new industry-standard authentication protocols from the FIDO Alliance, eliminating the insecurity and annoyance of passwords and preventing phishing attacks.

Arshad Noor, CTO, StrongKey, said: "StrongKey's mission is to make breaches irrelevant by encrypting and securely storing data so that it's useless to cybercriminals. It's very gratifying to win this important award because it means the industry understands the critical importance of what we do: build strong encryption and authentication solutions that secure enterprise data."

Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine, said: "With cybercrime continuing to gain momentum, surpassing global drug crime last year and projected to reach over $1 trillion in theft and damages in 2019, we are proud to see StrongKey as an award-winning innovator, offering a new approach to defeat these criminals."

About StrongKey

StrongKey, Inc. is a privately held company based in Silicon Valley, California. It is the leader in enterprise key management infrastructure, bringing new levels of capability and data security at a price point significantly lower than other solutions on the market. Providing products and services in symmetric key management, encryption, tokenization and PKI, StrongKey is focused on securing data in cloud computing, e-commerce, healthcare, finance and other sectors mandating protection of sensitive data. StrongKey's solutions are installed at customer sites around the world and are key components of mission-critical business operations.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

