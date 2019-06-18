StrongKey Joins Infineon Security Partner Network to Provide IoT Device Identity Management

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongKey announced today that it has become a member of the Infineon Security Partner Network, combining the company's innovative research and solutions with Infineon's leading-edge security technology. The strategic partnership will bring benefits to the automotive, aerospace, biotechnology, finance, government services markets and more.

Infineon Technologies is a leading provider of security solutions covering applications as diverse as payment, connected cars and the Internet of Things (IoT). With StrongKey's advanced cryptographic software solutions, Infineon customers can provision and manage a unique digital identity into each IoT device. The strongly authenticated devices, subsequently, leverage the encryption, tokenization, digital signature and key management capabilities of StrongKey's solutions, thus protecting data at unparalleled levels. With this partnership, Infineon and StrongKey will make verifying device identity, an essential element of IoT security, easy and affordable.

Key benefits include:

Strong device identity – Using public/private key cryptographic methods, device identity verification becomes extremely secure and tamper-evident

Turnkey setup – StrongKey's end-to-end deployment solutions significantly reduce setup time and keep systems running smoothly

Designed with developers in mind – REST and SOAP webservices, with sample code and clear documentation, enable easy integration and faster time to deployment

Seamless integration with existing systems – StrongKey's focus on solving the hard problems and integrating new technologies seamlessly with legacy systems ensures guaranteed delivery

Open source affordability – An open-source licensing model that delivers unparalleled savings to companies deploying world-class security solutions

Steve Hanna, senior principal of technical marketing at Infineon Technologies Americas Corp, said: "IoT device makers can solve their thorniest identity problems by combining Infineon's hardware security and StrongKey's device identity verification solutions. Together, these technologies address the most fundamental challenge of IoT: securely identifying IoT devices and managing their identity over time, all with reasonable cost and effort."

Arshad Noor, CTO, StrongKey, said: "StrongKey is excited about being included in the Infineon Partner program. We've been integrating a Trusted Platform Module into our products for over a decade and have made it a standard component of our key management solutions. Hardware-backed key management creates a significant barrier to attacks and gives our customers the assurance that their data is being protected with advanced capabilities. We look forward to working with Infineon to bring world-class security solutions to market faster."

About StrongKey

StrongKey is a privately held company based in Silicon Valley, California. It is the leader in enterprise key management infrastructure, bringing new levels of capability and data security at a price point significantly lower than other solutions on the market. Providing products and services in symmetric key management, encryption, tokenization and strong authentication, StrongKey is focused on securing data in cloud computing, e-commerce, healthcare, finance and other sectors mandating protection of sensitive data. StrongKey's solutions are installed at customer sites around the world and are key components of mission-critical business operations.

