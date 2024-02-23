STRONGMIND ANNOUNCED AS A GOLD SPONSOR FOR DIGITAL LEARNING ANNUAL CONFERENCE (DLAC)

News provided by

StrongMind

23 Feb, 2024, 09:05 ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind today proudly announced its gold sponsorship status for the 2024 Digital Learning Annual Conference (DLAC). DLAC, which attracts educators and digital learning stakeholders from across the country, will be held at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, on February 26-28, 2024.

"We are thrilled to be a gold sponsor for DLAC this year," said Melissa Slone, SVP, Sales and Services. "We are looking forward to showcasing the innovative initiatives we are spearheading at StrongMind and share how we are revolutionizing education with solutions for hybrid, blended and virtual learning environments."

StrongMind, which partners with schools and districts, offers a complete suite of products and services to increase student achievement, engage and retain students, optimize teacher performance and streamline school operations. With research-based, high-quality digital curriculum and SEL, data-driven engagement strategies, state-of-the-art communication tools, and premier support for professional learning, training, implementation, and growth, StrongMind is innovating now and into the future of education.

At DLAC, StrongMind will be featured at booth #400, and will be giving several presentations, contributed talks and panel discussions during the three-day conference, including:

  • Building a High-Quality Online and/or Blended Learning Program
  • Hybrid Schools in Action: Student-Centered, Innovative, and Flexible Learning Models
  • Growing Your School with Community Marketing and the Art of Storytelling
  • Run the Hybrid Gamut! Learn How to Add Hybrid to Your Online Learning
  • Using Data to Create Policies and Processes that Drive School Success
  • Laying the Foundation: Building Strong Vendor-School Relationships
  • Re-Igniting the Flame: Embracing Your Impact in Online Education
  • Student Scoop on Digital Learning (and the Advice They Received from their Digital Learning Parents)
  • Crafting Connection: An Anthropologist's Declassified Online Community Guide
  • Virtual Learning for Vulnerable Students: Online Schools' Impact on Homelessness
  • Jump-starting Online/Virtual Learning: Best Practices for a Successful Implementation

To learn more about StrongMind's involvement at DLAC, visit StrongMind.com/DLAC.

For more information, contact:
Todd Rash, VP of Marketing
[email protected]

About StrongMind:
StrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital courses, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com.

SOURCE StrongMind

