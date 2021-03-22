StrongMind to Release New, Innovative K-5 Solution Designed for Hybrid, Blended, and Virtual Learning

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in innovative educational solutions, StrongMind announces a new K-5 solution designed for hybrid, blended, and virtual learning will be released this summer. The solution leverages digital technology to bolster student achievement and growth through a personalized and impactful learning experience.

StrongMind K-5 student-centered courses are relevant, immersive, and capture student attention with rich multimedia including videos, interactives, next-generation question types, comics, and more. All content is standards-aligned and research-based, using backwards design and the latest teaching pedagogy.

Teachers are equipped with robust resource guides that provide the supports they need to instruct students from a distance, including course syllabi, answer keys, a PDF of printables for each course, extension and enrichment activities, materials lists, and more. Additionally, teachers can tailor learning by customizing discussion questions, modifying sequence control, adding content, and adjusting settings for how students progress through courses.

Real-time reporting for student progress and performance support personalized instruction, addressing learning loss, extensions, and intervention. With these reports, teachers have a powerful snapshot view of whole-class, actionable learner data. From there, teachers can select individual learners from the dashboard to identify opportunities for additional instruction and growth. They also have a comprehensive view of formative and summative assessment data for a class and individual students, including item analysis.

As a unique added benefit, StrongMind provides powerful resources to support parents and families as their child works through the K-5 courses. Resources include printables, extension and enrichment activities, materials lists, and additional guidance for coaching online learning.

"From the outset, we designed the StrondMind K-5 curriculum with the end-users in mind, which includes teachers but also parents and students," says Chief Academic Officer, Yovhane Metcalfe. "By working closely with parents to gather feedback and observing students as they interact with courses, we were able to create a user-driven experience that is supported by research-based best practices and aligned to state standards."

StrongMinded K-5 courses are compatible with any instructional model – remote, hybrid, or school-based – ensuring continuity of learning across grade bands or as models change. To learn more about StrongMind K-5 courses, visit StrongMind.com.

About StrongMind

StrongMind partners with schools to build innovative educational solutions and provide educational services that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, clear insights, and a mobile engagement engine, we maximize student achievement. A recent recipient of the Emmy® and Edtech awards, and a previous winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind provides an optimal educational experience. To learn more, visit http://www.StrongMind.com.

