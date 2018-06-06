StrongVPN Debuts Amazon App With Fire TV Optimization

DALLAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongVPN, one of the most experienced and trusted VPN service providers in the industry, has released its Fire TV app. The VPN client, available in the Amazon App Store, combines all of StrongVPN's benefits with a dedicated interface optimized for Amazon Fire OS. With the release, StrongVPN becomes one of the only VPN service providers to offer Amazon software compatibility.

As demand for digital privacy tools continues to increase, the StrongVPN Amazon app brings a much-needed encryption solution for Fire TV users. Through the app, users gain the ability to not only obscure their viewing habits and bandwidth usage, but to protect their connection from ISP throttling. This type of interference is a common frustration for those who stream high-definition video. In their broad range of features, StrongVPN's secure server network stands out in the industry as a high-level solution for stopping throttling and buffering. The release also includes an update that provides full remote support for Android TV Boxes. To receive this update, users can download the StrongVPN app through the Google Play Store.

"This is an exciting time for us. StrongVPN provides accessible data security in all forms of online activity, and streaming is no exception," said Douglas Haden, StrongVPN General Manager. "We want to deliver the most user-friendly VPN service we can, and with the growing popularity of Fire TV, adding Amazon to our software suite makes perfect sense."

The release builds on the momentum set forward by StrongVPN 2.0, a recent service rebranding and app redesign. Two of the most notable aspects of StrongVPN 2.0 were an improved server network and the popular "Best Available Location" feature. The upgraded network represents an increase in speed; with the "Best Available Location" feature, users can take advantage of those faster speeds by automatically connecting to the fastest server nearby.

The Amazon Fire TV app will also incorporate additional StrongVPN's features, including:

End-to-end encryption

Zero logging of activity

650+ servers in 20+ countries

24/7 customer support

About StrongVPN:

StrongVPN is an industry leader in providing a high-speed, secure VPN service. As one of the first VPN providers, StrongVPN spans across 650+ servers in over 20 countries. Backed by our highly skilled 24-hour support team, StrongVPN offers VPN solutions for any scenario. For more information, visit strongvpn.com or contact pr@strongvpn.com.

