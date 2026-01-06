Strongwall.ai Launches: AI Without Surveillance

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strongwall.ai today announced its launch, founded by former Chief Operating Officer Andrew Northwall and former Head of AI Bryce Nyeggen of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG)Nasdaq: $DJT. Built by leaders who have operated inside one of the most scrutinized technology and media platforms in the world, Strongwall.ai introduces a fundamentally different model for artificial intelligence, one that does not depend on collecting or retaining user data.

After years leading large-scale social, machine learning, and data-driven systems under regulatory, legal, and public pressure, the founders set out to build an AI platform that removes user data from the equation entirely.

Strongwall.ai is well capitalized. The company has secured millions of dollars from strategic private investors who recognize both the company's technological leadership in the data protection space and the critical market timing of its mission to provide unprecedented security for people's private information in an era of escalating digital vulnerabilities.

"Most AI platforms promise privacy," said Strongwall.ai co-founder and CEO Andrew Northwall. "Strongwall.ai guarantees it, by design, not by policy."

Strongwall.ai co-founder and CTO Bryce Nyeggen said, "My work at platforms like Apple's ($APPL) Siri and Truth Social, I saw how much users care about secure communications. It's vital they be able to use AI in a way that puts them in control."

Privacy-By-Design Architecture

Strongwall.ai is architected to avoid collecting sensitive data in the first place:

Anonymous Architecture

Accounts and payments do not need to be linked to your identity.

Local Encryption

Your data stays encrypted on your device – Strongwall.ai doesn't keep a copy.

Traffic Obfuscation

Queries are remixed and executed multiple times to prevent fingerprinting.

Ephemeral Hardware

Hardware providers are US based, encrypted, and rotated regularly to reduce platform risk.

API Access

Integrate privacy-first AI directly into your applications and workflows.

With nothing retained, there is nothing meaningful to monetize, leak, or turn over.

Security Without Compromise

Strongwall.ai delivers privacy-first structure, not promises or policy. By eliminating unnecessary data retention, the platform reduces attack surfaces and removes the risks that come with long-term storage. Users are protected by design, not assurances.

A Different Path for AI

Strongwall.ai is built for those who understand that privacy, once lost, doesn't come back, and that powerful AI doesn't require surveillance.

This launch marks a deliberate line drawn against data-hungry AI systems — and the beginning of a different approach.

FOUNDERS BIOGRAPHIES

Andrew Northwall, Co-Founder and CEO

Andrew Northwall is a seasoned technology executive, entrepreneur, and growth-focused operator with more than two decades of experience building and scaling organizations in high-pressure, highly regulated environments. His career spans political and business consulting, complex data systems, and large-scale consumer technology platforms, with a consistent emphasis on execution, resilience, and risk-aware growth.

Before moving into senior technology leadership, Andrew spent over 15 years running performance-driven organizations where operational discipline and strategic clarity were essential. That background shaped his leadership approach, emphasizing durable systems, accountability, and the ability to operate under sustained public, legal, and regulatory scrutiny.

Andrew later held senior executive roles across major digital platforms, serving as Chief Architect at Parler and as Chief Operating Officer of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: $DJT) from December 2021 through September 2024. As COO, he oversaw operations for Truth Social and the launch of Truth+, guiding the organization through rapid scale, complex compliance environments, and its successful public listing on Nasdaq.

As CEO of Strongwall.ai, Andrew focuses on company vision, strategy, capital formation, and organizational execution. His work is driven by the belief that modern technology should not require surveillance or data retention to function effectively. Through Strongwall.ai, he is advancing AI systems built around architectural privacy guarantees, user sovereignty, and long-term trust enforced by design rather than policy.

Bryce Nyeggen, Co-Founder and CTO

Bryce Nyeggen is an AI and machine learning leader with nearly two decades of experience designing, building, and deploying large-scale intelligent systems across consumer technology, e-commerce, insurance, and social media platforms. His career has focused on applying advanced machine learning in real-world environments where performance, reliability, and user trust are critical.

At Apple (Nasdaq: $AAPL), Bryce spent nine years developing and scaling core machine learning systems, including contributing to the first machine-learned natural language models used by Siri. His work helped advance Apple's approach to on-device intelligence, performance optimization, and user-centric AI capabilities at global scale.

Bryce later served as Head of AI at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: $DJT), where he led all AI development efforts during a period of rapid platform growth and intense public scrutiny. His work focused on building and managing recommendation, moderation, and platform intelligence systems while balancing performance, safety, and operational constraints.

As CTO of Strongwall.ai, Bryce leads all technical architecture and AI development. He is responsible for designing and implementing a privacy-first AI stack that eliminates unnecessary data retention while delivering high-performance intelligence. His work centers on ensuring Strongwall.ai's platform gives users meaningful control, strong security guarantees, and powerful AI capabilities without surveillance.

