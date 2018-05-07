Stroock Adds Experienced Real Estate Capital Markets Lawyer Evan Hudson as Partner in New York

Mr. Hudson focuses his practice on corporate and securities transactions for REITs and other real estate investment vehicles, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings and private placements. He has helped clients in the formation of publicly traded, non-traded and private REITs, as well as other real estate funds. In addition to his substantial deal work, Mr. Hudson often advises on operations and board-level governance and compliance matters.

In addition to REITs, Mr. Hudson's clients include real estate investors as well as corporate entities accessing the capital markets. He also represents clients in mini-tender offers – an offer to acquire a company's shares directly from current investors in an amount less than 5% of issued stock. He has worked with both issuers and bidders in their strategic approach to such offers.

"Evan Hudson is a proven star in national REIT circles as one of the country's top equity and capital markets legal advisors. He brings a wealth of transactional experience along with strong connections across the industry, and his expertise extends to critical areas of regulatory compliance and corporate governance," said Jeff Keitelman, Stroock co-managing partner and co-chair of the firm's real estate group. "Our clients will benefit greatly from Evan's addition, especially those tapping the public markets or seeking investment capital."

"Evan Hudson is the consummate corporate and securities lawyer with the added benefit of a keen understanding of the real estate industry. He brings in-depth knowledge and experience on public offerings and other equity raising transactions. We look forward to working with him," said Christopher Doyle, co-chair of Stroock's Corporate Group.

Mr. Hudson said of his move: "Stroock has long been on my radar for the breadth and quality of its corporate and real estate work. Stroock represents top stakeholders at every point across the industry and its transactional, real estate and private funds services are all a terrific complement to my capital markets focus. Plus, the firm has a broad, national platform that can help serve my clients."

Mr. Hudson received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and an undergraduate degree from Harvard College. He is a member of the Legislative & Regulatory Committee of ADISA.

Stroock provides strategic transactional, regulatory and litigation advice to advance the business objectives of leading financial institutions, multinational corporations and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. and globally. With a rich history dating back 140 years, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C. For more, visit www.stroock.com.

