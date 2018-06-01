Other Stroock attorneys who assisted on the transaction include partners Michelle Jewett, Micah Bloomfield, Jeffrey Lowenthal, Ian DiBernardo, Michele Jacobson and Robert Lewin; special counsels Beth Norton, Jeffrey Mann and Francis Healy; and associates Gary Ho, Jonathan Labib, Natalie Lin, Brian Friederich and Daniel Park.

Stroock provides strategic transactional, regulatory and litigation advice to advance the business objectives of leading financial institutions, multinational corporations and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. and globally. With a rich history dating back 140 years, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C. For more, visit www.stroock.com.

Contact:

Wayne Kessler 212.806.5448 wkessler@stroock.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stroock-advises-atlas-merchant-capital-as-co-lead-investor-in-closing-of-2-billion-acquisition-of-talcott-resolution-from-the-hartford-300658216.html

SOURCE Stroock

Related Links

http://www.stroock.com

