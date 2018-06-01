Stroock Advises Atlas Merchant Capital as Co-Lead Investor in Closing of $2 Billion Acquisition of Talcott Resolution from The Hartford

News provided by

Stroock

12:05 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Stroock represented Atlas Merchant Capital as co-lead investor in the acquisition of Talcott Resolution, the run-off life insurance and annuity division of The Hartford. The total consideration to The Hartford of $2.05 billion was comprised of cash, a pre-closing dividend, transferred debt and a 9.7 percent ownership interest in the acquiring company; the transaction generated total value to The Hartford's shareholders of approximately $3 billion. The deal closed May 31, 2018. Stroock's deal team was led by insurance M&A partner Bernhardt Nadell and private equity partner Bradley Kulman.

Other Stroock attorneys who assisted on the transaction include partners Michelle Jewett, Micah Bloomfield, Jeffrey Lowenthal, Ian DiBernardo, Michele Jacobson and Robert Lewin; special counsels Beth Norton, Jeffrey Mann and Francis Healy; and associates Gary Ho, Jonathan Labib, Natalie Lin, Brian Friederich and Daniel Park.

Stroock provides strategic transactional, regulatory and litigation advice to advance the business objectives of leading financial institutions, multinational corporations and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. and globally. With a rich history dating back 140 years, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C. For more, visit www.stroock.com.

Contact:
Wayne Kessler 212.806.5448 wkessler@stroock.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stroock-advises-atlas-merchant-capital-as-co-lead-investor-in-closing-of-2-billion-acquisition-of-talcott-resolution-from-the-hartford-300658216.html

SOURCE Stroock

Related Links

http://www.stroock.com

Also from this source

May 07, 2018, 15:53 ET Stroock Adds Experienced Real Estate Capital Markets Lawyer Evan...

Apr 16, 2018, 18:15 ET Stroock's Private Funds Group Adds Former Investment Management...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Stroock Advises Atlas Merchant Capital as Co-Lead Investor in Closing of $2 Billion Acquisition of Talcott Resolution from The Hartford

News provided by

Stroock

12:05 ET