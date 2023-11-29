Stroock Law Firm Confirms Dissolution

News provided by

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

29 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP ("Stroock") today confirmed it is winding down its affairs pursuant to resolutions approved by its partnership and executive committee.  The Stroock Plan of Dissolution, which was adopted by the firm and became effective on November 17, named Gary Polkowitz, a Senior Managing Director of Teneo a global CEO advisory firm, as Liquidation Manager responsible for overseeing the winddown of the firm.  Mr. Polkowitz has no prior relationship with Stroock.  Mr. Polkowitz will be overseen by a three-person Winddown Committee made up of retired partners Mark Wintner and Bruce Schneider and former partner Claude Szyfer.  The former executive committee ceased to function upon the effective date of the Dissolution Plan. 

The Dissolution Plan became effective following the departure of 28 Stroock partners, together with additional attorneys, to the firm Hogan Lovells on November 17.  Following this departure, only a few attorneys remain in the Stroock offices and those few will vacate before the end of the year.   

Gary Polkowitz, the firm's Liquidation Manager, has been involved in a number of previous law firm and professional firm winddowns. Said Mr. Polkowitz: "It is a shame to see a firm with such a long and illustrious history come to an end. We wish much success to the former partners and their practices at their new firms."  He continued, "Stroock will be wound down in accordance with applicable law and recognition of the firm's obligations to its former clients.  Fair treatment will be given to creditors, lenders, and former employees according to their respective rights under the law."  He added, "Priority will be given to paying winddown expenses, creditors and lenders."

Stroock has hired the law firm Togut, Segal & Segal LLP as counsel to advise it during the winddown. It has also hired David Pauker, a well-known restructuring expert, as Special Advisor to assist with planning and strategic matters.

Contact:

Gary Polkowitz

Liquidation Manager

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.