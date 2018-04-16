Stroock's Private Funds Group Adds Former Investment Management GC and Compliance Counselor Michael Emanuel as Partner in New York

Mr. Emanuel arrives from Eagle Investment Solutions, a Princeton, NJ-based asset management firm, where he served as general counsel, chief compliance officer, and co-chief operating officer. Previously he served as regulatory and compliance counsel for other major investment managers, including Harbinger Capital Partners, Loeb Partners Corp. and State Street Bank and Trust.

Stroock continues to deepen the ranks of its Private Funds Group by adding Mr. Emanuel following the recent arrival of partner Eric Requenez and the promotion of André Nance to partner, as well as the arrival of associates John Cronin, Ted McBride and Samantha van der Bunt. Additionally, Mr. Emanuel will play an active role in Stroock's Family Office group, which advises family offices on the legal issues arising from the management of their finances and investments.

Mr. Emanuel advises public and private funds, hedge funds, family offices, and investment managers and commodity advisors on all regulatory, legal, compliance, infrastructure and risk issues. After beginning his career at Ernst & Young and becoming a New York State CPA, Mr. Emanuel was in private practice as an attorney before going in-house at banking and financial institutions, including private equity and investment managers in New York.

Jeff Keitelman, Stroock's co-managing partner, said, "Advising private funds and asset and investment managers remains a cornerstone of our practice. It's a significant area of the firm, one we will always be looking to fortify with highly qualified attorneys like Mike."

He continued, "Mike has deep experience within the investment management business and understands the full range of issues that funds face daily in regulation, compliance, tax, capital raising, disclosure and other areas. His knowledge and perspective from the client side – from hedge funds to PE investors and also banks – make him a great value-add to our firm."

Stroock's private funds lawyers are regularly cited in peer surveys as among leaders of the sector. The firm represents global financial institutions, wealth management advisers, investment managers, and other sophisticated market participants. Stroock often advises its fund clients on development of new products and asset classes in real estate, commodities, distressed debt, credit and insurance assets. The firm also regularly counsels investment firms on regulatory, compliance and taxation matters.

Mr. Emanuel said, "Stroock has a distinguished history as one of the highly respected legal advisers for private funds – its first-rate client roster is proof of that. While at Loeb Partners, I relied heavily on Stroock lawyers to provide sound counsel. As I was looking to return to private practice, it didn't take long to discern that Stroock and its private funds team would be a natural fit. I look forward to working with the firm's clients on their most pressing matters and day-to-day needs for operating their business."

Mr. Emanuel received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and B.S. from Washington University in St. Louis.

Stroock provides strategic transactional, regulatory and litigation advice to advance the business objectives of leading financial institutions, multinational corporations and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. and globally. With a rich history dating back 140 years, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C. For more, visit www.stroock.com.

Contact:

Xenia Kobylarz

212.806.6528 xkobylarz@stroock.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stroocks-private-funds-group-adds-former-investment-management-gc-and-compliance-counselor-michael-emanuel-as-partner-in-new-york-300630811.html

SOURCE Stroock

Related Links

http://www.stroock.com

