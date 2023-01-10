Stroudwater Associates and National Rural Healthcare Association Partner Together on Physician and Advanced Practice Provider Compensation Survey

As the first of its kind, the survey will provide critical knowledge on compensation in rural healthcare.

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroudwater Associates, the nation's leading source for strategic, operational, financial, and clinical strategy for rural and community healthcare, has partnered with The National Rural Health Association (NRHA), a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members, on a physician and advanced practice provider compensation survey specifically for rural organizations.

"While there is quite a bit of information about compensation in urban or suburban settings, the rural healthcare space severely lacks data in this arena," said Opal H. Greenway, J.D., MBA, Principal at Stroudwater Associates. "By partnering with NRHA, we'll have access to data from rural organizations that will be able to assist hospitals in making more sound compensation choices."

This survey will be the first of its kind and allow hospitals to use data to make more informed decisions when considering physician compensation and additional benefits.

"The obstacles faced by health care providers in rural areas are vastly different from those in urban areas," said Alan Morgan, CEO of NRHA. "It's critical that we understand how compensation looks in this space, and not use antiquated – and often inaccurate – standards that are set by our urban counterparts. This survey and its subsequent findings will be a step in the right direction that set hospitals up for success."

The survey opens on January 10th and will close at midnight EST on January 31st. To view and complete the survey, visit www.stroudwater.com/compensation-survey.

About Stroudwater Associates

Founded in 1985, Stroudwater Associates is a leading national healthcare consulting firm with offices in Atlanta, Nashville, and Portland, Maine. We focus on strategic, operational, and financial areas where our perspective offers the highest value for rural hospitals, community hospitals, healthcare systems, and large physician groups. Stroudwater's team includes clinicians, managers, corporate officers, investment bankers, financial analysts, and content specialists with deep domain expertise.

