Struction Solutions Chooses VCA Software to Power Claims Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Struction Solutions has selected VCA Software to power claims management and address the multifaceted challenges of today's insurance claims environment.

After an extensive evaluation of numerous claims management solutions, VCA Software emerged as the top choice due to its forward-thinking approach and its transformative impact on the claims journey. What particularly appealed to Struction Solutions about VCA was its ability to confront pressing issues like the need for more efficient operations, heightened data security, and increased transparency. These advantages are made possible by the innovative technologies and best-in-class strategies VCA uses.

As a mission critical offering, the VCA claims platform is robust, comprehensively meeting the needs of third-party administrators, independent adjusting firms and carriers. VCA's powerful suite addresses all critical elements of the claims processing process — from FNOL through settlement. Struction Solutions appreciated VCA's digital claims payment capabilities, which will enable them to expedite settlements and elevate policyholder satisfaction and loyalty.

Wayne Guillot, COO of Struction Solutions spoke about the decision to partner with VCA Software. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with VCA. Their innovative software solutions align seamlessly with our needs, empowering us to drive efficiency and excellence in our operations. With VCA by our side, we are poised to achieve new heights of success and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

With VCA Software, Struction Solutions can automate workflows, streamline complexities, improve performance metrics, and secure a competitive advantage in the market. Its team is committed to customizing VCA's capabilities to meet the specific needs of its organization and the clients.

About VCA Software:

VCA Software is a SaaS platform that sets the standard in claims management for IAs, TPAs, and P&C insurance carriers. VCA streamlines complex processes and enhances the claimant experience offering a fast track to quantifiable business value. VCA's platform is solely focused on claims and is the go-to solution for those ready to lead in the digital age of insurance. VCA enables increased operational efficiency, claimant satisfaction and business value. For more information, visit www.vcasoftware.com.

About Struction Solutions:

Headquartered in Louisiana, Struction Solutions provides independent adjusting, third-party administration, and disaster recovery services for personal and commercial claims. The firm is renowned for its ability to effectively respond to all types of events. With decades of experience in managing complex situations, it is adept at meeting the specific disaster recovery needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.structionsolutions.com

Media Contact:

John Varghese

416-706-2312

[email protected]

SOURCE VCA Software