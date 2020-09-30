StructionSite and Skanska Sign Enterprise Agreement

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StructionSite, Inc., provider of intelligent project tracking software that streamlines remote site documentation, has signed an enterprise agreement with Skanska USA Building. Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and development companies, ranked among the top 10 Engineering News Record (ENR) contractors in 2020. Applying the technology company's real-time data collection to its construction sites across the United States, Skanska USA Building's project teams and stakeholders can access jobsites anywhere, anytime.

"We are excited to partner with Skanska to provide all of its teams with powerful technology that makes their work simpler and more efficient," said Matt Daly, founder and CEO of StructionSite. "Working together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic solidified our enterprise relationship as StructionSite enabled Skanska teams to function in new ways that will prove valuable long after COVID is gone."

StructionSite's iOS or Android application enables construction teams to walk the jobsite recording 360° videos and photos. With the information, AI-powered algorithms create project drawings that translate daily updates into actionable insights and valuable data. The technology's simple user interface gives stakeholders the ability to view the jobsite from afar, as they can now virtually walk the jobsite from any phone, tablet or computer.

"StructionSite's technology has increased communication and efficiency across our projects," said Anita Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer at Skanska USA Building. "The ability to bring up a photo or video in real-time helps us problem solve with clients and consultants who may not be physically onsite. We can now walk sites and share information digitally, which has been extremely valuable during the pandemic."

Complementing Skanska USA Building's existing workflow systems, StructionSite's technology enhances and organizes complex information, making documentation easier to capture and faster to access.

About StructionSite

StructionSite is fueling the intelligent construction revolution with the introduction of SmartTrack®, the first automated production tracking tool of its kind. With our intelligent project tracking software, teams get in-depth insights into the status of work completed on a jobsite. Using our iOS or Android application, walk the jobsite recording a 360° video and our AI-powered algorithms map them to the project drawing. SmartTrack translates the photo data into regular updates of installed work, providing actionable insights for your team. Learn more at StructionSite.com.

About Skanska

Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and development companies. In the U.S., Skanska's core operations include building construction, civil infrastructure and developing self-financed commercial properties, which together generated $7.6 billion in revenue in 2019. As a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $2.7 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. With U.S. headquarters in New York City, Skanska has offices in 28 metro areas with 7,900 employees nationwide. Skanska is an industry-leading innovator in both safety and project execution, and offers competitive solutions for both traditional and complex assignments to help build a more sustainable future for our customers and communities. Global revenue of parent company Skanska AB, headquartered in Stockholm and listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, totaled approximately $18.7 billion in 2019.

