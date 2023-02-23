Structo announces a new generation of dental 3D printers powered by MSLA 2.0 for superior Total Cost of Ownership

ST-01 is a MSLA 2.0-powered 3D printer for high throughput digital production in medium to large dental and orthodontic laboratories.

ST-32 is a semi-automated 3D printer designed for lights-out manufacturing of clear aligner models

New generation of 3D printers are powered by MSLA 2.0, a step improvement of Structo's proprietary MSLA technology in longevity and reliability, delivering better unit economics and superior total cost of ownership.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Structo, a dental 3D printing solutions provider is proud to announce a new line of dental 3D printers releasing later in the year. Powered by Structo's next-generation proprietary technology, Mask Stereolithography (MSLA) 2.0, the new ST-01 and ST-32 3D printers introduce better efficiency and unit economics for dental and orthodontic laboratories.

"Macroeconomic challenges such as the global labour crunch, and supply chain uncertainties from the pandemic have led to increased day-to-day operational costs for our customers, hurting their bottom line," said Desmond Lim, Structo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "The team knew these were pressing issues that need to be addressed immediately, and we are happy to be announcing a new range of solutions targeted at solving these immediate challenges".

ST-01 3D PRINTER

ST-01 is a floor standing MSLA-powered 3D printer that is designed for high throughput digital production in dental and orthodontic labs. With a large build volume that is 221 x 129 x 200 (Height) mm, dental laboratories will be able to deploy the printer for high throughput production. For laboratories manufacturing clear aligners, ST-01 has a throughput of 9 clear aligner models every 15 minutes. Paired with Structo's solventless post-processing workflow, users will be able to get parts ready for thermoforming in 30 minutes. It is also designed for medium and large dental and orthodontic labs, where case volumes require high throughput production.

ST-32 AUTOMATED 3D PRINTER

ST-32 is a MSLA-powered 3D printer built with automation features to enable lights-out manufacturing. Incorporating automation elements in an enclosed cell, ST-32 allows for the continuous printing of clear aligner models with minimal labor by eliminating several non value-add process in between print jobs.

While MSLA 3D printing is extremely quick, the one challenge that it leads to is the amount of time technicians have to spend attending to the printer in between print jobs. This was a core pain point that the development team at Structo set out to solve when developing ST-32 by integrating some automation elements.

ST-32 incorporates a gantry system that automates the changeover process in between print jobs. Each job is printed on an EZrelease magnetic sheet, with full traceability, that allows for easier part removal further down the process. Once a print job is completed, the gantry system will remove the sheet with the freshly-printed parts and store it in a magazine within the cell. It will then insert a new EZrelease sheet to start a new print job. This automation allows dental laboratories to run after hours print jobs, returning the next day to an entire magazine of printed models ready for the next phase in their appliance making process. At peak capacity, ST-32 will be able to print up to 24 EZrelease sheets in a span of 8 hours without needing any technician intervention. The magazine is able to store up to 32 EZrelease sheets at any given time.

Structo will be exhibiting these newly-announced range of 3D printing solutions at LMT Lab Day Chicago on Feb 24-25 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, Illinois, USA.

For more information, please visit www.structo3d.com .

https://www.structo3d.com/pages/ST32

https://www.structo3d.com/pages/ST01

About Structo

Structo is a 3D printing solutions provider with a mission to bring digital factories of the future to life. Using innovative and proprietary technology, we develop novel digital manufacturing solutions to solve challenging manufacturing problems across industries. With expertise in additive manufacturing hardware, material sciences and automation systems, we deliver application-specific solutions to empower new manufacturing methods and scalable unit economics.

CONTACT: Jonathan Lim, [email protected]

SOURCE Structo