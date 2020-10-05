Structo Appoints Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Structo Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based provider of 3D printing solutions and technology, has announced the appointment of Desmond Lim as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Desmond brings with him over 30 years of experience in executive and board leadership roles across various disciplines, ranging from multinationals to private/venture equity portfolio companies. Following this announcement, Founding CEO Huub van Esbroeck has been named Structo's new Head of R&D.

Desmond started his career at Arthur Andersen, followed by several multi-disciplinary roles in finance and strategy at Deutsche Bank, GE Capital, Honeywell and Avago Technologies (now Broadcom). He also held the Chief Financial Officer role at Heptagon, where he successfully took the company through a strategic acquisition process by ams AG, a European-listed conglomerate. Prior to joining Structo, Desmond served as Chief Financial Officer for Tessa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing next-generation cancer treatments.

"I am excited to be joining such an innovative and forward-looking team at Structo," said Desmond. "Additive manufacturing is laying the path for the digital factory of the future in numerous industries. Structo's unique application-based product development approach is key to continue pushing the adoption of digital manufacturing technology to effectively solve industry problems, starting with the dental industry," he added.

As Desmond takes the helm, Huub will transition to his new role of Head of R&D to focus on innovating and developing new technologies that further push the envelope of additive manufacturing. As co-founder, Huub initially took on the CEO role and has led Structo from its infancy as a concept to where we are now globally as a company with an install base across five continents, where its 3D printers are producing hundreds of thousands of dental appliances every month.

"We are proud to have Desmond bring his experience and expertise to our mission and to strategically navigate the company as it inflects and grows to a higher plateau," said Huub van Esbroeck, founding CEO of the company. "When my co-founders and I started Structo over six years ago in a small workshop on campus, never did we imagine it growing into the global company it is today," said Huub, "This is a testament to the great team we have been able to assemble over the years, and with Desmond coming on board to lead the next stage of growth, we are incredibly confident that we'll continue to scale to greater heights than ever."

Structo is a dental 3D printing solutions provider. We design, develop and build 3D printers tailored for dental applications big and small: from our bespoke automation solutions for large scale OEMs, to the Dentaform printer using our proprietary MSLA technology, allowing dental labs to achieve much higher throughput, to our world's first all-in-one desktop 3D printer ("Velox") with autonomous post-processing (Print, Wash and Cure). Alongside our dental 3D printers, we also build control systems and software and formulate our own photopolymer materials, tailored specifically to each use-case in a range of dental 3D printing applications.

