Structural Composites Market is Estimated to Reach USD 89.60 Billion by 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and high-performance materials fuels the continued adoption of composites for the aerospace, automotive, and electric vehicle industries, as well as contribute to lowering emissions and enhancing performance. Urbanization and mega construction projects are driving the demand for heavy-duty, corrosion-resistant, and lightweight structural composites in buildings, bridges, and transportation assets.

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Structural Composites Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 50.43 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 89.60 Billion by the end of 2032. Advancements in resin systems, fiber reinforcement materials, and automated manufacturing processes (including 3D printing and robotic assembly) are all helping to improve composites' performance, efficiency, and cost.

Structural Composites Market Dynamics

The structural composites market is experiencing substantial growth, spurred by technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, and burgeoning demand across several commercial sectors. In aerospace, for example, major players such as Airbus and Boeing are increasingly embracing the application of lighter types of plastic materials, robotic assembly, and the increased use of thermoplastic composites to increase manufacturing efficiency, lower production time and reduce production costs. In addition to technology-based improvements, the structural composites market is seeing an increasing emphasis on sustainability from production and material usage.

Companies such as Constellium, for instance, are exploring lighter aluminum alloys and advanced recycling techniques to exploit the recyclability of aluminum and its lower respective energy costs compared to other metals. They also emphasize to customers how aluminum interacts with light left on absents the trace of experience needed from operational perspective used on steel and non-ferrous materials.

Recent Developments in Structural Composites Market

In June 2025 , the World Economic Forum deemed structural battery composites to be one of the top 10 emerging technologies. These composites integrate load-bearing and energy storage functions into a single component, potentially reducing overall system weight by up to 50%.

Major Challenges in Structural Composites Industry

The structural composites market is subject to many restraints that could impact the growth of the industry. High material and production costs, specifically for advanced composites, including carbon fiber-reinforced polymers and structural battery composites, could deter the adoption of these materials in cost-sensitive industries.

Difficulties of recycling and disposal of composite materials at the end of their life, especially due to the heterogeneous nature of composite materials and all the environmental and regulatory concerns surrounding them, are also an obstacle in the structural composites market. There is also competition to structural composites in the form of traditional materials - metal, for example, are much cheaper than composites and are established in industries such as construction and automotive. The combination of all these factors creates barriers for manufacturers trying to grow in the structural composites market.

Competitive Landscape

The structural composites market reflects a competitive environment consisting of global supply chain players, competitive suppliers, and new innovators. The global leaders include Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Solvay, Owens Corning, and Teijin Limited. These are established players leveraging their vast expertise and technology to build market share. These companies are business leaders engaged in research and development with new synthesis methods and new applications to create structural composites into multiple sectors (aerospace, automotive, construction, energy).

The major players in the structural composites industry include,

Arkema

X-Bow Systems Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Owens Corning

3M Company

Company Huntsman Corporation

SABIC

SGL Carbon SE

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Structural Composites Market Segmental Analysis

Global structural composites market is segmented into type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites and aramid fiber composites. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure.

In terms of type , the carbon fiber composites segment is leading because of its high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent stiffness, and remarkable fatigue resistance. These properties make it an excellent choice for demanding applications in aerospace, automotive, and high-performance manufacturing.

, the is leading because of its high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent stiffness, and remarkable fatigue resistance. These properties make it an excellent choice for demanding applications in aerospace, automotive, and high-performance manufacturing. By end-user, the aviation and transportation segment are leading because of the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials, to enhance fuel efficiency, emissions, and overall performance.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is leading the global market due to their robust manufacturing capabilities in countries like China , India , and Japan that are the base for their automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries. The growth of this region is driven by improvements in their infrastructure and an increase in housing and planes being built utilizing lightweight materials that support the goals of better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

is leading the global market due to their robust manufacturing capabilities in countries like , , and that are the base for their automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries. The growth of this region is driven by improvements in their infrastructure and an increase in housing and planes being built utilizing lightweight materials that support the goals of better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. North America , specifically the United States , is also a key player purchasing lightweight components from manufacturers in Asia , wishing to improve fuel efficiency and compliance with environmental ordinances in their automotive industry. This market segment is being further stimulated with advancements in aerospace manufacturing, like experimenting with the variety of thermoplastic composite materials, which could allow for thermoplastic composites to be utilized with the same level of production speed and efficiency. The United States holds a strong position in the structural composites market, driven by demand from aerospace, automotive, and construction sectors. U.S. manufacturers are focused on producing high-performance composites that deliver lightweight, durable, sustainable, and efficient solutions. Compliance with environmental regulations is shaping innovation and material adoption in the market. R&D initiatives are fostering the development of advanced materials such as thermoplastic and structural battery composites, giving U.S. companies a technological edge. The U.S. benefits from well-developed supply chains and a robust manufacturing base, enabling large-scale production and rapid deployment of composite solutions. The country acts as a global influencer in market trends, setting standards and driving the worldwide adoption of sustainable, high-performance composites.

Europe is still an important player in the structural composites market and is driven specifically in Germany and the United Kingdom. There are still maturating markets for structural composites in Europe with steady demand for structural composites in automotive, aerospace, and construction segments. The innovation of new materials and energy efficiency is constantly evolving to enhance the industry's awareness of sustainability, protection, affordability, and livability.

Latin-America has also experienced structural composites recently found growing in acceptance & usage in automotive, energy, and construction sectors. Brazil, for instance, recently has begun adding infrastructure projects that focus on, among other things, composite solutions, strong reliable structures that offer lightweight properties.

