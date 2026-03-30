STRUCTURAL EXPANDS BUILDING ENVELOPE SERVICES

COLUMBIA, Md., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Preservation Systems, LLC (STRUCTURAL), a Structural Group Company, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired The Atlantic Company of America, Inc. (Atlantic), based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Founded in 1989, Atlantic serves the Mid-Atlantic region performing building repair and restoration, earning its reputation with a National Register portfolio of accomplishments, providing restoration services on many architectural treasures and historic landmarks.

"STRUCTURAL is focused on expanding its Building Envelope services in the region and nationally," said Bob Charles, Chief Operating Officer of Structural Group, "and by adding Atlantic to our family of companies, we have strengthened our Building Envelope team with an experienced and successful group that has been doing excellent work for nearly 40 years. Atlantic's commitment to its customers – and their keen focus on safety and quality first, are a great match to STRUCTURAL's mission and values".

Atlantic's President, David Suarez, commented "STRUCTURAL is a company we have watched grow into the industry leader they are today. Their ability to integrate technologies, engineering support, and construction, is an added benefit to Atlantic's specialized services. We are pleased about our team becoming part of STRUCTURAL."

The Alexandria, Virginia location will become a part of STRUCTURAL's Building Envelope business over the next couple of years, with emphasis on maintaining ongoing projects and service to Atlantic's important customers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Ross Rassuli, Atlantic's Executive Vice President, added "STRUCTURAL's resources and national footprint, along with our [Atlantic's] strong reputation, expertise, and industry knowledge, are a great combination – and we are confident that our team and our customers will experience the benefits of this expansion".

STRUCTURAL's Building Envelope growth strategy is aimed at national expansion, and more announcements are expected in the coming months. The Atlantic transaction was completed March 28, 2026. For more information, go to www.structural.net or www.atlanticcompany.com.

About STRUCTURAL

STRUCTURAL, a licensee of STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES engineered products and services, integrates technology-driven solutions into its industry-leading repair and maintenance services. Since 1976, STRUCTURAL has served commercial, public, transportation, water, industrial and power customers, providing a wide range of specialty repair and maintenance services for civil and structural infrastructure. STRUCTURAL has branch offices throughout the United States and the Middle East.

About THE ATLANTIC COMPANY OF AMERICA

The Atlantic Company of America, Inc. is Washington, D.C.'s premier building restoration construction firm, offers a wide range of services associated with the repair, stabilization, and restoration of existing buildings and structures. Complementing numerous commercial, institutional, and residential high-rise endeavors, The Atlantic Company has built an impressive and unmatched National Register portfolio of accomplishments, providing an elite group of clientele consulting and comprehensive restoration services on many of the Nation's most celebrated architectural treasures and historic landmarks.

SOURCE STRUCTURAL