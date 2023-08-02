Structural Health Monitoring Market size to grow by USD 1,998.53 million from 2022 to 2027|The increasing need for infrastructure maintenance and safety drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The structural health monitoring market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,998.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing need for infrastructure maintenance and safety, the expansion of smart cities, and the growing focus on sustainability and environmental conservation. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Structural Health Monitoring Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Campbell Scientific Inc., CGG SA, COWI Holding AS, Digitexx Systems Ltd., Geosense Ltd., Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, James Fisher and Sons Plc, LiveHooah Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MachineSense LLC, Mistras Group Inc., National Instruments Corp., Nova Ventures Group Corp., RST Instruments Ltd., Sisgeo S.r.l., STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS plc, Vinci, Xylem Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Kinemetrics Inc., and Ramboll Group AS.

Campbell Scientific Inc: The company offers structural health monitoring system such as VSPECT system.

The company offers structural health monitoring system such as VSPECT system. CGG SA: The company offers structural health monitoring system called Structural health Monitoring under its subsidiary Geocomp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), and Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

The hardware segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The hardware segment in the global structural health monitoring market encompasses physical components and devices utilized to monitor the structural integrity of infrastructure, buildings, bridges, dams, and other civil engineering structures. These hardware components play a vital role in data acquisition, sensing various parameters, transmitting signals, and processing information for structural health monitoring purposes.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing need for infrastructure maintenance and safety is a major factor notably driving the market growth. The growing emphasis on infrastructure maintenance and safety is a significant driving force behind the global structural health monitoring market. These monitoring systems provide real-time information about infrastructure conditions, enabling the identification and proactive handling of potential issues, and preventing costly and hazardous situations. Major incidents like bridge collapses and building failures highlight the need for preventive action to ensure structural security and integrity. Early detection of structural problems through health monitoring is essential for timely maintenance, avoiding potential disasters and expensive emergency repairs. Organizations recognize the cost-saving potential of structural health monitoring solutions, motivating strong investment in the market. As a result, companies specializing in structural health monitoring technologies are continuously developing innovative solutions to meet the increasing demand for infrastructure safety and maintenance, driving further advancements in the industry during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The advent of IoT in structural health monitoring is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Technological advancements in the global structural health monitoring market have led to an increased demand for smart facilities management solutions. These interconnected devices collect and analyze data to optimize energy consumption and improve efficiency in performing tasks. IoT technology, including predictive maintenance, reduces operating costs and enhances productivity. Moreover, IoT enables remote maintenance of devices and machines, making it a preferred solution for outsourcing providers. These factors lead to increased productivity and energy efficiency in buildings. With IoT, buildings can monitor motion, light, temperature, humidity, and infrared, allowing each luminaire to become a point of intelligence connected to the building's IT network via power-over-ethernet (PoE) cables. This setup provides valuable data on building occupancy, activity patterns, and environmental conditions. As IoT continues to influence structural health monitoring, the market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The rise in budgetary constraints is a major challenge hindering market growth. Small organizations in growing economies often face significant budget shortages and rely on funds from investors and venture capitalists (VCs). These financial constraints lead to the awarding of low-quality services and prevent them from entering contracts with established monitoring companies for Structural Health. Consequently, this impacts the organization's overall structural health monitoring capabilities and results in high maintenance and operation costs, affecting profitability. Additionally, the increasing costs associated with training and retaining skilled personnel further hinder market growth. Aging assets used by organizations contribute to excessive energy consumption in buildings, leading to higher operating costs when replacing and maintaining these assets. Due to the high cost of maintenance, efficient Structural Health Monitoring becomes challenging for small organizations. Consequently, budgetary constraints, especially for small organizations, will impede the growth of the global structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Structural Health Monitoring Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the structural health monitoring market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the structural health monitoring market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the structural health monitoring market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of structural health monitoring market vendors

Related Reports:

The structural insulated panels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,263.58 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (walls and floors, cold storage, and roof), product (polystyrene, polyurethane, glass wool, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising demand for green building construction materials is notably driving market growth.

The structural heart devices market share is expected to increase by USD 7.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by method (replacement procedures and repair procedures) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases is one of the key drivers supporting structural heart device market growth.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,998.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Campbell Scientific Inc., CGG SA, COWI Holding AS, Digitexx Systems Ltd., Geosense Ltd., Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, James Fisher and Sons Plc, LiveHooah Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MachineSense LLC, Mistras Group Inc., National Instruments Corp., Nova Ventures Group Corp., RST Instruments Ltd., Sisgeo S.r.l., STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS plc, Vinci, Xylem Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Kinemetrics Inc., and Ramboll Group AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

