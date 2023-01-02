Structural Health Monitoring Market Size to Reach USD 6.19 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The structural health monitoring market size reached USD 1.87 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of infrastructure projects due to rise in investments, growing vigilance on existing civil infrastructure to prevent accidents are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

There has been a significant rise in infrastructure projects globally which has led to increasing demand for structural health monitoring systems. According to a recent World Bank report, India would need to make investments totaling USD 840 billion over the next 15 years. Government of developing countries like India are investing heavily on large scale infrastructure projects. Currently, in India just 5% of the infrastructure requirements of Indian cities are being funded by private sources and over 75% of municipal infrastructure is currently funded by the federal and state governments, with urban local bodies (ULBs) contributing the remaining 15% of the cost out of their own surplus funds. Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is being used more frequently in recent years and refer to a variety of systems installed on large-scale civil infrastructures that help and inform operators about the suitability of structures under gradual or abrupt changes to their state, or load and response mechanisms. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1072

Drivers:

Increasing number of accidents associated with buildings and other infrastructure and growing vigilance on existing civil infrastructure to prevent accidents, therefore, drive the revenue growth of the market. Houses and buildings accounted for the majority of deaths caused by structural failure of all the structural collapses, including bridges, dams, and damaged houses and buildings. This is expected to increase the demand for structural health monitoring systems and hence is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Restraints:

The high cost of installing and monitoring sensors, as well as problems with accessibility and environmental conditions when placing sensors, are limiting the market growth in terms of revenue. Additionally slower adoption of structural health monitoring systems is major restraint in the revenue growth of the market.

Growth Projections:

The structural health monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 1.87 Billion in 2021 to USD 6.19 Billion in 2030. Increasing number of accidents associated with buildings and other infrastructure is expected increase to the demand for structural monitoring systems and therefore support revenue growth of the market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structural-health-monitoring-market

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increasing number of accidents associated with buildings and other infrastructure has led to the introduction of innovative monitoring systems for structures. It is imperative to create cutting-edge early warning systems (EWS), structural health monitoring (SHM), and structural health monitoring and reinforcement (SHMR) systems in order to stop the occurrence of potentially dangerous events on engineering projects, in structures, and in the environment. By utilizing new sensor technology, which enables ubiquitous, affordable monitoring at the higher spatial and temporal resolution, their effectiveness can be increased. This has led to growing demand for structural monitoring and therefore drive the revenue growth of the market.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Nova Ventures, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Structural Monitoring Systems plc., CGG SA, Acellent Technologies, Inc., Sixense, Xylem Inc., SGS S.A., and Digitexx Data Systems, Inc.

On April 30, 2020 , Campbell Scientific developed GRANITE series which is a modular DAQ that can be centralized and is guaranteed to work for years thereby reducing total cost of ownership and operation. The new GRANITE series from Campbell Scientific provides the most recent and cutting-edge technologies without compromising its renowned dependability.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1072

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1.87 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 14.3 % Size Forecast to 2030 USD 6.19 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Offering, technology, end use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nova Ventures, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Structural Monitoring Systems plc, CGG SA, Acellent Technologies, Inc., Sixense, Xylem Inc., SGS S.A., and Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1072

Emergen Research has segmented structural health monitoring market on the basis of offering, technology, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hardware



Software



Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Wired



Wireless

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Civil Infrastructure



Aerospace and Defense



Energy



Mining

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Transportation Management System Market By Component (Solutions, Services), By Transportation Mode, By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing), By Region Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Facility Management Market, By Product Type (Waste Management, Security Services, Other Products), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Breast Reconstruction Market, By Product (Breast Implant, Tissue Expander, and Acellular Dermal Matrix), By Procedure (Immediate and Delayed), By Type (Unilateral Breast Reconstruction) By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electrophysiology Market, By Product (EP Laboratory Devices, and EP Ablation Catheters), By Indication (Atrial Flutter, WPW, AVNRT, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By Product Type (High-Level Disinfectants And Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, and Automated Endoscope Reprocessors), By End-Use, By Region Forecast to 2030

Lateral Flow Assay Components Market, By Product Type (Pads, Membranes, and Others), By Technique (Sandwich Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, By Drug Type (Clotrimazole, Fluconazole, Ketoconazole, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Bio Based Elastopan Polyurethane Market, By Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Coatings, and Adhesives & Sealants), By Application (Automotive, Footwear, Consumer Goods, and Packaging), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-structural-health-monitoring-market

Trending Titles Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market | Soft Tissue Repair Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research