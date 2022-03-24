Structural Heart Devices Market size to increase by USD 7.60 billion | Driven by increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases. In addition, technological innovations in structural heart disease treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the structural heart devices market.

The prevalence of structural heart diseases such as heart valve disease, congenital heart defects, aortic stenosis, and valvular stenosis is increasing across the world. For instance, every year, around 40,000 babies in the US are affected by CHD in the US. In addition, the expanding aging population in both developed and developing countries is further increasing the prevalence of heart diseases. These factors are increasing the demand for structural heart devices, which is driving the market in focus.

Major Structural Heart Devices Companies:

The global structural heart devices market is characterized by the presence of several established players. The vendors are competing based on R&D, technological innovations, market expansions, investments, and distribution networks. Technavio identifies the following vendors as the dominant players in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA

Artivion Inc.

AtriCure Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

CORONEO Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Getinge AB

Jc Medical Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

Lifetech Scientific Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

NuMED Inc.

Terumo Corp.

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Identify other dominant players and drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market.

Download a Free Sample Report

Structural Heart Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing technological advances and product launches, the growing number of clinical trials for the development of innovative medical devices, and the presence of favorable insurance coverage are driving the growth of the structural heart devices market in North America. The US is the key market for structural heart devices in North America. However, the market will observe faster growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Structural Heart Devices Market Method Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Replacement procedures - size and forecast 2021-2026

Repair procedures - size and forecast 2021-2026

The replacement procedures segment holds the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, new product launches, strong ongoing clinical trials for heart valve replacement procedures, and the growing investments by market players in developing new replacement devices.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

Artificial Heart Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Structural Heart Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA, Artivion Inc., AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, CORONEO Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Getinge AB, Jc Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Lifetech Scientific Shenzhen Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., NuMED Inc., Terumo Corp., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Method



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Method

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Method

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Method



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Method

5.3 Replacement procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Replacement procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Replacement procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Replacement procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Replacement procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Repair procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Repair procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Repair procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Repair procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Repair procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Method

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Method ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Artivion Inc.

Exhibit 90: Artivion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Artivion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Artivion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Artivion Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Braile Biomedica

Exhibit 99: Braile Biomedica - Overview



Exhibit 100: Braile Biomedica - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Braile Biomedica - Key offerings

10.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 102: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 LivaNova Plc

Exhibit 109: LivaNova Plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: LivaNova Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

Exhibit 118: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Micro Interventional Devices Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TTK Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 121: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio