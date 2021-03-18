Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market to grow by Nearly $ 5 Billion during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The replacement devices segment will generate maximum revenue in the structural heart disease treatment devices market, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, new product launches, and strong ongoing clinical trials for heart valve replacement devices. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the increasing technological advances and product launches, the growing number of clinical trials for the development of innovative medical devices, and the presence of favorable insurance coverage schemes.

Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases

Rising number of new product launches

Growing number of M&A activities

In addition, the report identifies the rising demand for advanced devices as a major trend in the structural heart disease treatment devices market. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries has been encouraging the adoption of new techniques and the development of medical devices that ease the process of surgery. This is driving vendors operating in the market to launch new and advanced products backed with the latest technology such as AI that provides advanced suturing capabilities. For instance, Boston Children's Hospital developed a robotic catheter using a novel sensor integrated with AI and an image processing algorithm. Such developments are expected to foster the growth of the structural heart disease treatment devices market during the forecast period.

Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Amplatzer PFO Occluder, EPIC MITRAL VALVE, MitraClip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair, Trifecta GT Aortic Valve, and PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED CLOSURE SYSTEM.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.: The company offers Venovo Venous Stent System, True Dilatation Balloon Valvuloplasty Catheters, True Flow Valvuloplasty Perfusion catheter, and Vida PTV Dilatation Catheters.

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers SENTINEL Cerebral Protection System, SAFARI2 Pre-Shaped TAVI Guidewire, WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, and ACURATE neo Aortic Valve System.

Braile Biomédica: The company offers Malleable Valve Annuloplasty Ring, Organic Valve Prosthesis Porcine.

CryoLife Inc.: The company offers On-X Heart Valve, CryoValve SG Pulmonary Human Heart Valves.

Reasons to Buy Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist structural heart disease treatment devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the structural heart disease treatment devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the structural heart disease treatment devices market across North America , Europe , APAC, and ROW

, , APAC, and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of structural heart disease treatment devices market vendors

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market – Global heart defect closure devices market is segmented by product (LAA closure devices, PFO closure devices, ASD closure devices, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market – Global prosthetic heart valves market is segmented by product (transcatheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, and mechanical heart valves), geography (Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW), and end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and specialty cardiac centers).

