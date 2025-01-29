Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) Names the 2025 Annual Building Excellence Award Winners

"The adoption of forward-thinking building materials and construction methods is a critical component of the global transition plan to a lower-carbon future," Jack Armstrong, Executive Director and COO for SIPA said. "That's where turnkey building envelope systems like SIPs come into play—building with SIPs is the most efficient way to deliver a superior structure. This year's Building Excellence Award winners are a true testament to the qualities that have become synonymous with SIPs, and to the commitment of the industry professionals who are ensuring a more sustainable future."

The Building Excellence Awards gives SIP builders, designers and manufacturers an opportunity to showcase exemplary residential and commercial projects completed the year prior. To be eligible for an award, SIPs must be used on at least 50 percent of the building envelope, determined by square footage of the exterior walls and roof. This year, the Building Excellence Award judges evaluated each project for its creative use of SIP construction, its overall design and structural engineering innovation, and its commitment to environmental sustainability.

In addition to the building categories listed below, entries that demonstrated eco-efficiency, health, resilience and renewable energy were considered in the high-performance (HP) running for that category.

The 2025 Building Excellence Award winners are as follows:

Affordable Housing

Winner: Affordable Family SIP House - Birmingham, AL

HP Winner: Solar SIP Cabin - Langley, WA

Agricultural

Winner: SIP Agronomy Center - Terril, IA

Commercial/Industrial/Institutional Buildings Over 10K Sq. Ft.

Winner: SIP Warehouse and Distribution Center - West Bend, IA

HP Winner: LEED SIP Office and Storage Building - Berthoud, CO

Commercial/Industrial/Institutional Buildings Under 10K Sq. Ft.

Winner: National Monument Welcome and Educational Center

SIP Building - Portland, ME

Runner-Up: SIP Winery Shop - Escalon, CA

Renovations

Winner: SIP Celebration Life Center - Trimont, MN

Single-Family Homes Over 3K Sq. Ft.

Winner: Mountain SIP House - Riner, VA

Runner-Up: SIP House - Randolph, NE

HP Winner: Net-Zero SIP Farmhouse - Longmont, CO

HP Runner-Up: Solar Ready SIP House - Hastings, NE

Single-Family Homes Under 3K Sq. Ft.

Winner: High-Performance SIP House - Yucca Valley, CA

Runner-Up: Solar SIP Rental House - Bend, OR

Honorable Mention: Beachfront SIP House - Pass Christian, MS

HP Winner: Zero Energy SIP House - Stillwater, MN

HP Runner-Up: Net Zero Ready SIP House - Placitas, NM

HP Honorable Mention: Energy Star SIP House - Red Feather Lakes, CO

Single-Family 'Small House' Under 900 Sq. Ft.

Winner: Village Retreat Tiny SIP House - Knoxville, TN

Runner-Up: Senior Transitional Tiny SIP House - Anchorage, AK

To discover more SIP structures, visit the SIP Project Library, which includes more than 700 projects compiled from more than two decades of past Building Excellence Award entries.

SIPA is the leading source for structural insulated panel news, training materials and free resources for the construction industry. Visit our Builders or Design Professional pages to prepare for a building legacy of the highest standard.

The Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) is a 501c6 non-profit association founded in 1990 dedicated to increasing the use and acceptance of structural insulated panels (SIPs) for sustainable building. We provide an industry forum for promotion, communication, education, quality assurance, and technical and marketing research. SIPs are a high-performance, panelized building system that offers superior thermal performance, air tightness, and durability for energy-efficient, healthy, resilient homes and commercial buildings.

Innovative builders and design professionals seeking to reduce energy use and minimize the carbon footprint of their buildings utilize SIPs as a cost-effective solution for exterior wall and roof systems that also cuts down on framing time, significantly reduces construction waste, and ensures greater jobsite quality control through off-site fabrication. SIPs are an enabling technology to meet the Architecture 2030 Challenge for net-zero, carbon neutral buildings today. Learn more at www.sips.org.

SOURCE Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA)