Structural Insulated Panels Market worth $517 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Structural Insulated Panels Market by Facing Material (OSB. MgO Board, and Others), Insulation Material (EPS, XPS, and Others), Application (Floor, Roof, and Wall), End Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Structural Insulated Panels Market size is projected to grow from USD 405 million in 2020 to USD 517 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on "Structural Insulated Panels Market"

133 – Tables

47 – Figures

169 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/structural-insulated-panel-market-87284690.html



The global structural insula ted panels market size is projected to grow from USD 405 million in 2020 to USD 517 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for residential and commercial construction across the globe. Furthermore, the Structural Insulated Panels Market has witnessed a significant increase in its demand, owing to the growth in the construction of green and energy-efficient buildings worldwide.



In terms of value & volume, OSB is estimated to lead the Structural Insulated Panels Market in 2019.

OSB, by facing material, accounted for the largest market share in the Structural Insulated Panels Market. It is widely used throughout the construction industry due to its excellent load-bearing capabilities. Additionally, since OSB can be manufactured from fast-growing, underutilized, and often less-expensive wood species, it represents an efficient use of raw materials. According to the Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA), "About 85-90% of a log can be used to make high-quality structural panels, and the remainder—bark, saw trim, and sawdust—can be converted into energy, pulp chips, or bark dust."



EPS is estimated to be the largest segment in the Structural Insulated Panels Market in 2019.

EPS, by insulation material, accounted for the greatest demand for structural insulated panels in 2019, in terms of value and volume. Furthermore, EPS is projected to be the fastest-growing insulation material for the structural insulated panels, by 2025, in terms of value as well as volume. The growth of this segment is due to the increase in the demand for EPS for insulation panels, owing to its cost-effective and energy-efficient insulation.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=87284690



Residential dominated the Structural Insulated Panels Market in 2019, in terms of value and volume.



Residential, by end use, accounted for the largest demand for structural insulated panels in 2019, in terms of value and volume. This is primarily due to favorable and lenient lending policies initiated by governments across all regions, which drive the sales of residential construction projects. The spending on residential construction is estimated to witness a surge, particularly in the emerging countries of APAC. There is a trend of urbanization in the region, resulting in a high growth rate for the residential construction sector. In addition, the demand for residential buildings is witnessing a boost in the US, Saudi Arabia, and the UK. All these factors are expected to drive the Structural Insulated Panels Market in the residential building segment globally.



The North American region is projected to account for the largest share in the Structural Insulated Panels Market during the forecast period.

The North American region is projected to lead the Structural Insulated Panels Market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the Structural Insulated Panels Market in North America is driven by technological advancements in the building & construction industries. In the US, single-family homes are growing, especially in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. The usage of insulation materials in residential applications has been a key factor driving the structural insulated panels' market growth.

Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), PFB Corporation (Canada), Alubel SpA (Italy), Enercept, Inc. (US), and Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc. (US) are the key players operating in the Structural Insulated Panels Market. Acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Structural Insulated Panels Market.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=87284690



Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports :

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market by Product Type (PB, PM), Insulation material (EPS, MW), Component (Adhesive, Insulation board, Base coat, Reinforcement, Finish coat), End-use industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/exterior-insulation-finish-system.asp



Building Panels Market by Type (Concrete Panels, VIP, SIP, Wood Panel), Raw Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Silica), End Use (Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams, Staircase), Application (Residential & Non-Residential) - Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/building-panel.asp



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/structural-insulated-panel-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/structural-insulated-panel.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets