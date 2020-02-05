Structural Integrity Associates appoints Mark W. Marano as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. (SI) announced today the appointment of Mark W. Marano as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 10, 2020. Marano succeeds Laney Bisbee following his retirement in late 2019.

Marano joins SI following a brief retirement from Westinghouse Electric Company, where he previously was Chief Operating Officer where he oversaw core global products and services and played a key role in the company's emergence from bankruptcy. Previously, Marano served as Westinghouse President, Americas and EMEA sales regions for four years, driving strategic revenue growth in a challenging nuclear market.

Marano's career spans over 35 years in provider and supplier sides of the power generation industry. Prior to Westinghouse, he held executive leadership positions with AREVA NP (currently Framatome) and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. Marano also held several senior leadership roles at American Electric Power (AEP), a power utility company with electric transmission/distribution networks as well as nuclear, coal, natural gas and hydro generation assets. There he provided financial and commercial leadership, plus for five years was CEO of AEP's subsidiary, Numanco, a provider of staff augmentation services.

Barry Waitte, Chairman of the Board of SI, noted, "Mark brings tremendous experience to SI. While his energy industry experience is an obvious fit, it's how he achieved his success that made him the right choice – a combination of exceptional business acumen and the ability to drive employee engagement and buy-in. His business development experience will also provide a basis for creating a platform for growth, not only in our core markets but also as we deliver our capabilities into new markets in the future."

Marano stated, "I look forward to working with the talented SI staff and our industry partners to help deliver for our clients, and to get better in everything that we do. This is a humbling and exciting challenge for me, as SI holds a special place in the market as a highly respected technical consulting firm."

Marano has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from State University of New York at Oswego. He will be located in SI's Charlotte, North Carolina office.

About Structural Integrity Associates, Inc.

Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. is a key international provider of asset lifecycle and condition assessment solutions, and provides technical expertise to power plants, oil and gas pipelines, and critical facilities and infrastructure. With headquarters in San Jose, California, Structural Integrity serves clients worldwide through branch offices located across the U.S.

