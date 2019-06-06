Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. Earns Motion Amplification Certified Service Provider Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Integrity Associates announces today the addition of 'Motion Amplification Certified Service Provider' to the extensive list of certifications offered to clients. Dr. Derrick Watkins, SE and Mark Jaeger, PE received the certification through hands on training, testing and us of the new equipment. The IRIS-M is a cutting-edge video camera and software technology for seeing vibration in structures and equipment then communicating those results on how to fix the problem to management and/or plant staff. The system also enhances safety around vibrating equipment because it is entirely a non-contact method of data acquisition.

Structural Integrity is comprised of industry leading experts with experience in developing technology, science and technical leadership in many facets of the energy industry. Using a multidisciplinary approach, our experts deliver a fresh perspective and proven solutions for clients worldwide.

"The staff at RDI Technologies have created a game-changing technology for seeing and solving vibration problems. The RDI Technologies' motto is 'See it, Show it, Fix it' and that's exactly what the product delivers. The IRIS M™ camera and software system is an excellent complement to our traditional accelerometer data and operational deflected shapes root cause analysis," Watkins said. The IRIS M™ powered by RDI's patented Motion Amplification™ provides video results to visually communicate complex vibration phenomena to both technical and non-technical audiences. Millions of pixels in a video are turned into displacement transducers that the software can filter motion at selectable frequencies of interest to view mode shapes instantly. In a matter of 1-2 hours you can accomplish a full machine and structural analysis including camera setup, video acquisition and motion processing. Jaeger mentions, "The IRIS M™ platform delivers real-time video to users, enabling them to make instant decisions about plant operations. I find the true value of the technology is the ability to communicate vibration results to non-technical people who need the information the most; seeing truly is believing."

As a Motion Amplification™ Certified Service Provider, Structural Integrity offers the client the ability to visually accomplish in 1-2 hours what could potentially take days or even weeks to perform in other software platforms - animation of mode shapes with frequencies between 0-100 Hz. The system will also obtain displacement time waveforms with vibration displacements as little as 1/10 mil (0.0001 inches) at 1-meter focal distance. What differentiates IRIS M™ from traditional tools is the ability to simultaneously monitor all points of process and machinery, without impact to flow of business. IRIS M™ is completely non-contact and provides a comprehensive analysis while the machinery is operating. IRIS M™ moves a business well beyond data collection and directly to problem-solving.

Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. is an internationally recognized leader in the prevention and control of structural and mechanical failures, with a strong presence in the power generation industry. With headquarters in San Jose, CA, Structural Integrity serves clients worldwide through branch offices located across the US and Canada, as well as affiliates located in China, Taiwan, Korea, Switzerland, and Spain. Structural Integrity's expertise encompasses a broad range of issues critical to the commercial success of nuclear power plants, including nuclear fuel reactors, as well as fossil-fired plants, oil & gas pipelines, and civil infrastructure, worldwide.

