STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES Launches Tstrata Strengthening Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Technologies, LLC (Structural Technologies), a Structural Group company, today announced the launch of Tstrata Strengthening Solutions, its new products and solutions brand dedicated exclusively to advanced structural strengthening and post-tensioning repair solutions.

For more than 40 years, Structural Group companies have delivered successful strengthening products and projects, most recently through a business unit within STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES.

Driven by growing demand for high-performance structural upgrade technologies and strengthened by the recent acquisition of Simpson Strong-Tie's CSS product line, the company has embarked on a bold new initiative: Tstrata. This brand builds on the same team and technical support customers know from STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES Strengthening Solutions, now newly expanded.

As buildings, bridges, and civil infrastructure continue to age, carry greater loads, and face evolving code requirements, Tstrata emerges as a focused response. Tstrata Strengthening Solutions will concentrate solely on delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient structural upgrade systems that help owners, engineers, and contractors enhance the safety, operability, and service life of critical structures.

With an expanded product line and engineering support now available across the globe, including the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Southeast Asia, Tstrata is positioned to be a leading worldwide resource for structural upgrades.

"By expanding into Tstrata Strengthening Solutions, we can devote our resources to advancing strengthening technologies and providing clients with faster, more specialized support," said Peter Emmons, CEO of Structural Group. "Tstrata elevates our strengthening message and positions this area of our business for the next generation, which will redefine and rewrite the book on sustainability, focused more on managing the built environment to be stronger and last longer."

With decades of industry experience, Tstrata Strengthening Solutions brings deep technical expertise and a proven track record across diverse applications, delivering trusted performance for the world's most challenging structural upgrade needs.

About STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES

STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES is committed to its mission of making structures stronger and last longer. We prioritize sustainability by developing innovative proprietary products and providing expert engineering support. Through our licensed construction partners, we deliver comprehensive repair and maintenance services. Our integrated solutions help owners, engineers, and contractors extend asset life while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit structuraltechnologies.com.

SOURCE Structural Technologies