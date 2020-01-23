Structure & Purpose: The Legacy of Engineering at Keast & Hood On View at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keast & Hood is excited to present the exhibition Structure & Purpose: The Legacy of Engineering at Keast & Hood. The exhibition, curated by architectural historian Izzy Kornblatt, posthumously explores the role of the firm's founding engineers, Carl A. Baumert Jr., Nicholas L. Gianopulos, and Thomas J. Leidigh, longtime principals at the firm of Keast & Hood Co. from the years 1953 – 2007. Their collaborations with such renowned architects as Louis I. Kahn and Venturi, Scott Brown, and Associates spanned decades and their structural solutions underlie numerous landmark buildings of the 20th century.

Working in collaboration with the architects of the Philadelphia School, these engineers charted a new course in American architecture while pioneering in the nascent field of structural preservation.

This retrospective examines the scope and importance of their work. Through an array of never-before-exhibited materials, it demonstrates the invaluable role played by these engineers in 16 major projects—from Franklin Court to the restoration of Philadelphia City Hall to the National Assembly of Bangladesh. Objects on display will include original drawings by Kahn, Robert Venturi, Renzo Piano, and Romaldo Giurgola; documents and drawings from the archives of Keast & Hood; models and material samples; and video interviews, among many others. Lending institutions include the Architectural Archives of the University of Pennsylvania, the Renzo Piano Foundation and several others.

Structure & Purpose will be on view through March 31, 2020.

The Exhibition is free and open to the public.

Open Hours: Monday through Friday 9 AM – 5 PM

About Keast & Hood

Keast & Hood is a structural engineering firm founded in 1953. Over the course of its history, the firm has earned a reputation for committed client service and high quality, technically astute engineering. In addition to structural design for new buildings, the firm is a nationally recognized leader in building diagnostics and the preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation of historic structures. www.keasthood.com.

