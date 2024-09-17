STRUCTURE LAUNCHES STRUCTURE SENSOR 3: THIRD-GENERATION SENSOR GENERATES HIGHLY ACCURATE 3D SCANS, PROVIDES CRITICAL LINK IN CUSTOMIZED 3D PRINTED PRODUCTS

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Structure, a global leader in 3D Intelligence, today announced the launch of Structure Sensor 3, its next-generation precision 3D scanning platform. Structure Sensor 3 enables higher quality scans for customized 3D applications by providing three times the performance, battery life and durability compared to its predecessor.

Structure Sensor 3 is Structure's first major product launch since spinning out from Occipital Inc. in 2022 to focus on creating 3D capture, analysis and diagnosis solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's Structure Sensors are currently used by over 150,000 practitioners across the globe to capture more than 5 million scans annually.

The healthcare industry is leveraging 3D scanning and printing to provide personalized, custom therapies for millions of patients. The Structure Sensor 3 platform eliminates several costly and time-consuming steps in the process of creating custom medical devices and equipment for individual patients. The O&P sector alone will nearly double in the coming years, jumping from $6.8 billion in 2023 to $12.2 billion in 2033 ( source ).

"The opportunities for 3D workflows to transform healthcare are almost limitless," said Structure CEO Ravi Shah. "Structure is committed to providing everyone with a deep, personalized understanding of the human body. Globally, our technology is used by healthcare providers at institutions such as Doctors Without Borders to Mayo Clinic and more."

With an all-new neural processor, a full mechanical redesign, advanced Structure SDK features, and AI-powered analyses in Structure Cloud, Structure Sensor 3 features improved unit-to-unit and scan-to-scan consistency, and the reliability to withstand the day-to-day rigors of physician practices.

Structure also announced it has reached 300 published applications for its sensor technology through its software development kit, Structure SDK. The development kit provides entrepreneurs and application developers low-cost, easy access to development tools that previously would have only been available to large organizations with multi-million-dollar R&D budgets. Structure SDK empowers thousands of developers to build their own 3D scanning apps and is a key element in the company's drive to fully democratize product development and patient care.

"We want to improve the outcome for every patient, and one of the best ways to make that happen is to empower anyone to build a medical device using Structure Sensor 3," Shah said. "The Structure platform, including Structure SDK and Structure Cloud, has powered amazing innovations that have impacted patient's lives from cancer therapy to neurosurgery. We can't wait to see what new innovative applications developers create with Structure Sensor 3."

About Structure

Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., Structure launched in 2022 as a spinoff from Occipital Inc to leverage its 3D scanning and machine learning expertise to transform the healthcare sector. Structure's vision is to democratize personal healthcare by creating the most widely used 3D scanning platform to monitor and improve patient outcomes worldwide. The company has achieved steady growth in the past two years, with its technology deployed by over 150,000 physicians across the globe. The company's platform provides a critical link in the 3D scan-to-print process and enables the rapid fabrication of personalized products based on human body scans for healthcare, sports equipment, robotics and many other industries.

