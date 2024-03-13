Structured Cabling Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global structured cabling market size is estimated to grow by USD 7377.88 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. In 2022, North America dominated the global structured cabling market, driven by the rise in data center construction and IT infrastructure demand. This trend is expected to persist, with numerous new data centers underway, including projects by CommScope and Legrand. Investments cover IT infrastructure, power, cooling systems, and essential accessories like copper conductors and optical fibers.

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Structured Cabling Market 2023-2027

Driving Factors

The global structured cabling market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for data centers. This trend is driven by the surge in data traffic from enterprises and individual consumers, fueled by the rise of streaming media, surveillance, and cloud computing. Companies are investing heavily in structured cabling systems to support voice over IP, video conferencing, and transport of large data volumes. Google, for instance, has announced a USD7 billion investment in US data centers and offices this year. Structured cabling systems include patch panels, cabling, and hardware such as telephony equipment. Pricing for these systems can vary based on top-down and bottom-up design approaches, with technological convergence leading to more complex and versatile solutions.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.Download Now

Market Overview

The Structured Cabling Market encompasses the sale and installation of copper and fiber optic cables, along with related accessories, for building comprehensive technological infrastructure. This system facilitates efficient network connectivity in various sectors, including North America. Key technology players dominate the market, providing solutions for data centers, desktop connections, telecommunication, and more. The Copper Cable Segment holds significant Market Share due to its affordability and widespread use. Fiber Optic Cables Segment is popular in data-intensive applications like government, utilities, and residential and commercial sectors. Both copper and fiber optic cables contribute to the growth of the market, enabling effective data transmission and enhancing overall network performance.

Market Segmentation

This Structured Cabling Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Copper cable, Fiber optic cables) End-user (Data center, Telecommunications, Industrial, Buildings) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation by Type

The LAN segment of the structured cabling market, led by copper cables, dominated the global industry in 2022. Copper cables cater to data center segments, IoT devices, private data networks, and IT and telecommunications applications due to their suitability for short to medium cable lengths. Technological innovations, such as 5G networks and smart applications, fuel demand in the data center and aerospace sectors. Additionally, the industrial segment benefits from copper cables' reliability in networking systems. Growth drivers include increasing energy demand, investments in infrastructure, and advancements in mobile data and IoT devices.

Customer landscape

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered. Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the construction scaffolding rental market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.View Sample Report

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio