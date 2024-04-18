Structured Cabling Market size is set to grow by USD 7377.88 mn from 2023-2027, increasing investments in data centers boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global structured cabling market size is estimated to grow by USD 7377.88 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period. The structured cabling market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for data centers, driven by enterprise data traffic and cloud computing. Companies are investing in new data centers, including Google's USD7 billion expansion in the US. Key components include copper and fiber optic cables, electric wiring infrastructure, and communication infrastructure for predictable performance and system availability. Other sectors like automotive, broadband, and IoT also contribute to the market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Structured Cabling Market 2023-2027

Structured Cabling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7377.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hubnetix Corp., Legrand SA, LS Corp., Nexans SA, Nutmeg Technologies, Panduit Corp., Prysmian Spa, Schneider Electric SE, TE Connectivity Ltd., The Cabling Co., The Siemon Co., and WESCO International Inc.

Segment Overview

This structured cabling market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Copper cable, Fiber optic cables) End-user (Data center, Telecommunications, Industrial, Buildings) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

The Structured Cabling Market experiences robust growth due to the proliferation of connected devices in various sectors, including IT and telecommunications, data centers, automotive, smart cities, and cloud computing. Copper cables and fiber optic cables are the backbone of this communication infrastructure, ensuring predictable performance, system availability, and redundancy. Data centers, a critical component of digital transformation, require extensive electric wiring infrastructure. Structured Cabling systems, including copper cable and fiber optic components, enable seamless integration of data center convergence and 5G technology. Broadband infrastructure, LAN, and IoT also rely on Structured Cabling for reliable information transport systems. Technologies like fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and connectors play a pivotal role in enhancing network infrastructures' efficiency and performance. The telecommunications sector and software segment continue to invest in advanced communication cabling and wireless infrastructure to cater to the increasing demand for broadband connectivity and server rooms.

Geography Overview

The Structured Cabling Market experienced significant growth in 2022, particularly in the North American region, driven by the proliferation of data centers. This dominance is expected to continue due to the execution of planned data centers. The market encompasses various technologies, including IoT, communication infrastructure, and software segment, serving network infrastructures in the telecommunications sector. Information transport systems rely on communication cabling, wireless infrastructure, and integrated cabling systems. Fiber optic components, such as transmitters, receivers, and connectors, are essential for high-speed data transmission. Copper NICs and fiber fuses are also integral to the system. Data centers require substantial investments for IT infrastructure, power and cooling systems, and associated accessories, including fiber optic panels and copper cables. The market caters to digital services, data signals, and connecting devices, with broadband connections and cloud services becoming increasingly prevalent. Predictable performance, system availability, and redundancy are crucial factors. The market also supports data center convergence, 5G technology, and broadband infrastructure development in IT and telecom, automotive, and other industries.

The structured cabling market is shifting as organizations move towards cloud computing, reducing the need for costly on-premises data centers. Key technologies include fiber optic components, copper NICs, and communication infrastructure. IoT, wireless infrastructure, and 5G technology are driving growth in broadband infrastructure. Structured cabling systems ensure predictable performance and system availability, while telecommunication infrastructure supports digital services and data signals for connecting devices.

The Structured Cabling Market primarily uses aluminum and copper for cable production, accounting for approximately 85% of costs. Extreme industry applications value these materials due to their high melting points and ruggedness. Volatile prices of copper, aluminum, and other raw materials significantly impact manufacturers' revenue. Key applications include fiber optic panels, NICs, telecommunication towers, data centers, and IT infrastructure. Other sectors like automotive, smart cities, and cloud computing also utilize these cables.

Research Analysis

The Structured Cabling Market plays a crucial role in the telecommunications sector, providing communication infrastructure for transporting data signals between devices. Structured cabling systems, including Copper and Fiber optic cables, are essential for IoT and Digital services, enabling predictable performance, system availability, and redundancy. In the IT and telecommunications industry, these systems form the backbone of information transport systems, ensuring reliable connectivity for Internet users. The convergence of Telecommunication infrastructure and Data centers necessitates advanced cabling solutions, such as those using 5G technology, to accommodate increasing bandwidth demands and support the growth of Electric wiring infrastructure. Overall, the Structured Cabling Market continues to evolve, adapting to new technologies and applications to meet the needs of businesses and consumers alike.

Market Research Overview

The Structured Cabling Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and advanced telecommunication infrastructure. Telecommunications companies and organizations across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, and government, are investing in Cabling solutions to support their digital transformation initiatives. The market is characterized by the use of advanced technologies such as Fiber Optic Cables, Copper Cables, and Connectivity Devices. These technologies enable faster data transfer rates, longer transmission distances, and improved network reliability. The market is also driven by the need for scalability and flexibility in network infrastructure, as well as the increasing adoption of IoT and other smart technologies. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with a focus on innovation and cost-effectiveness. The use of Next-Generation Technologies such as 5G and Cloud Computing is also expected to create new opportunities in the Structured Cabling Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Copper Cable



Fiber Optic Cables

End-user

Data Center



Telecommunications



Industrial



Buildings

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

