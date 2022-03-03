Structured Cabling Market Size to Grow by USD 5.73 billion | 34% of the Growth Contributed by North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Market Scope

The structured cabling market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio categorizes the global structured cabling market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the structured cabling market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Vendor Insights

The structured cabling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating their product offerings with improved quality and the introduction of technological developments to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships and launching innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, CommScope Holding Co. Inc. offers structured cabling product brands such as NETCONNECT, SYSTIMAX, and Uniprise.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Anixter International Inc.

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Corning Inc.

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Eland Cables Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hubnetix Corp.

Legrand SA

Nexans SA

Nutmeg Technologies

Panduit Corp.

Prysmian Spa

Schneider Electric SE

Superior Essex Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

The Cabling Co.

The Siemon Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of structured cabling market from 2021. The region will continue to contribute to 34% of the growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the structured cabling market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of data center establishments will facilitate the structured cabling market growth in North America over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing use of cloud computing is driving the demand for data centers. Therefore, various firms are investing in and launching new data centers.

Furthermore, countries such as China, UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for structured cabling market's growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/structured-cabling-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Highlights

The data center segment held the largest structured cabling market share in 2021. The significant reason contributing to the extensive growth of the market is the increasing amount of data being generated across industries. Several transactions are generating copious amounts of data. Servers are required to manage and hold the generated data. This has increased the number of data centers across the globe. The investments in data centers are increasing at an explosive rate. This is due to the tremendous amount of data generated across several industries. Thus, the need for data center infrastructure will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges:

The increasing investments in data centers is one of the key drivers supporting the structured cabling market growth. The launch of new data centers, along with investments for future facilities, will create a demand for efficient data center generators. They enable data center operations to run efficiently by providing a continuous power supply. Hence, there is an increasing adoption of structured cabling across the data center industry. In addition, emerging cloud computing technology is another factor supporting the structured cabling market growth. Cloud computing helps companies in hiring talent across the globe and pursuing new business opportunities, irrespective of the geographic location. End-user industries, such as healthcare and life sciences, can use cloud-enabled technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to allow unprecedented data analytics solutions to be delivered.

However, volatile raw material prices is one of the factors hindering the structured cabling market growth. Vendors try to recover the instability in the cost of metals by changing the final product prices. The implementation of necessary modifications to the customer pricing strategy is time-consuming and leads to a period wherein the selling price is lesser than the price of metals. This results in a loss for vendors.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the structured cabling market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cable Assembly Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Radio Frequency Cable Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Industrial Media Converters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Structured Cabling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hubnetix Corp., Legrand SA, Nexans SA, Nutmeg Technologies, Panduit Corp., Prysmian Spa, Schneider Electric SE, Superior Essex Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., The Cabling Co., and The Siemon Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Data center - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Data center - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Anixter International Inc.

Exhibit 101: Anixter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Anixter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Anixter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Anixter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Belden Inc.

Exhibit 105: Belden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Belden Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Belden Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Belden Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Belden Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 110: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 115: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Nexans SA

Exhibit 123: Nexans SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nexans SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Nexans SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Nexans SA - Segment focus

10.10 Prysmian Spa

Exhibit 127: Prysmian Spa - Overview



Exhibit 128: Prysmian Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Prysmian Spa - Key news



Exhibit 130: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 132: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 133: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 135: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 The Siemon Co.

Exhibit 137: The Siemon Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: The Siemon Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: The Siemon Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio