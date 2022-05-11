Structured Cabling Market To Reach USD 20.88 Billion By 2030, Registering A CAGR of 7.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Structured Cabling Market by Offering (Hardware, Services, and Software), Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, and Others), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential, Commercial, Government, Manufacturing & Automation, Military & Defense, Energy, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 It is published in Valuates Reports under the Electronics & Electrical Category.

The global structured cabling market size was valued at USD 10.62 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Structured Cabling Market

The growth of the global structured cabling market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the surge in investments in communication infrastructure, and data center convergence due to artificial neural networks.

In addition, increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices boosts the overall market growth as it is flexible to add new tools or make adjustments quickly, are reliable, cost-effective, reduces downtime, and is easy to manage.

Growing acceptance of 5G technology & improving broadband infrastructure globally are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the structured cabling market.

The growing adoption of LED lighting systems will increase the expansion of the industry.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-3G79/structured-cabling

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE STRUCTURED CABLING MARKET

The covid 19 pandemic and the rising inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war have created short-term supply constraints for the structured cabling industry due to fluctuations in raw material prices. However, the demand is set to pick up as businesses shift towards remote working cultures and IT operations. The increasing number of internet users and data centers has led to the creation of a converged infrastructure that reduces server incompatibility. Moreover, with the rise of artificial intelligence-based neural networks data centers will be able to determine the workload and detect any abnormalities or defects in the server. Automation will equip them to learn about the network infrastructure and process massive amounts of data in a cost-efficient way.

The need for high-speed connectivity systems will drive the growth of the structured cabling market. The internet penetration has increased dramatically with extensive fiber optic cables being laid out by telecom companies. A flexible cable structure is required for improving video, computer, telephone, and VoIP-based communication systems. This increases the efficiency of telecom operators as it is easy to manage. Businesses do not need to invest additional resources as the changes are done automatically without overhauling the entire cabling system.

The gradual advent of 5G infrastructure will increase the need for better bandwidth and less latency. Single-mode and fiber optic cables have to be used for the seamless transmission of data which are cheaper and support networking over long distances. Edge computing and data centers need to go online for supporting multiple optics. These factors will thereby spur the growth of the structured cabling market.

The structured cabling market trends will be positively impacted by the adoption of LED lighting systems. They are energy-efficient and connected to IoT which makes them controllable and dimmable. These smart lighting technologies depend on structured cabling systems for removing complicated installation rules. Changes can be made quickly without hiring an outside contractor.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-3G79/Structured_Cabling_Market

STRUCTURED CABLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on offering, the hardware segment will grow the highest in the structured cabling market share as fiber cables, switch panels, and cross-connects are efficient and act as the backbone for network circulation in various end-user industries.

Based on industry verticals, the IT and telecommunications sector will grow the largest in the structured cabling market share due to the growing number of internet subscriber base and emergence of technologies such as 5g, IoT, artificial intelligence, etc.

Based on cable type, the category 6 cable dominated in 2020 in the structured cabling market share as these cables offer speeds of up to 10 Gbps and more bandwidth over longer distances. However, the 6A cable will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America dominated with the US holding a share of 73% and along with Asia-Pacific holding a total of 56% in the structured cabling market share. The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% due to huge investments in telecom infrastructure and the use of structured cabling in various industries.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-3G79/Structured_Cabling_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-3G79/Structured_Cabling_Market

Key players

Belden, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope Holding Co.

Corning Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand

Nexans S.A.

Schneider Electric

Siemon

TE Connectivity

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-3G79/Structured_Cabling_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3G79&lic=single-userv

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Structured Cabling Systems market size is projected to reach USD 11490 million by 2028, from USD 7372.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2028.

- Fiber Converter market size is estimated to be worth USD 1476.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1836 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

- Fiber Media Converter market size is estimated to be worth USD 1462 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1800.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

- Silicone Cable market size is estimated to be worth USD 3809.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 4960.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

- Copper Cable market size is estimated to be worth USD 157970 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 190840 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period.

- The global Fiber-optic Cable market was valued at USD 6656.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 11070 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Fiber Optics market size is projected to reach USD 15630 million by 2027, from USD 9247 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global Data Center Structured Cabling Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Structured Cabling Product Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Structured Cabling Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Structured Cabling and Connectivity Component Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Solutions Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Suture Wire Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Cable Distribution Cabinets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Cable Cleats Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Structured Cabling Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports