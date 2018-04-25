Structured Cabling Market Worth $14.3 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Presence of a high connectivity network in regions such as North America has facilitated widespread adoption of structured cabling systems. Thus, the North American regional market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Additionally, an expanding communication network architecture and rise in demand for data centers have increased demand for structured cabling systems.

Structured cabling systems are used across various verticals such as government, industrial, IT and telecommunications, residential, and commercial. The IT and telecommunications segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR owing to data center convergence in technologies supporting data and voice services. Increase in usage of mobile Internet with high-speed connectivity is also expected to drive market growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Structured Cabling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Copper Cables, Fiber Optic Cables), By Application (LAN, Data Center), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/structured-cabling-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global structured cabling market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period

The fiber optic cables segment is estimated to reach around USD 4.2 billion over the forecast period owing to increasing importance of cloud computing and high bandwidth applications

over the forecast period owing to increasing importance of cloud computing and high bandwidth applications The data center segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart devices and rising usage of mobile data

Based on vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the structured cabling market in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

Currently, the North American region is leading the market and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years, owing to rise in demand for data centers and growth of communication network infrastructure

Prominent players in the structured cabling market include ABB; Belden Inc.; CommScope Holding Company, Inc.; Corning Incorporated; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Legrand SA; Nexans; Schneider Electric; and Siemon.

Grand View Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on product type, application, vertical, and region:

Structured Cabling Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Copper Cables Fiber Optic Cables

Structured Cabling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) LAN Data Center

Structured Cabling Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Government Industrial IT & Telecommunications Residential & Commercial Others

Structured Cabling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific RoW



