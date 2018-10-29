Structured Settlement Industry Leaders Unite: Millennium Settlements separates from Integrated Financial Settlements and combines with The Settlement Alliance to form Sage Settlement Consulting

ATLANTA and HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1984, Millennium Settlements, Inc. is separating from Integrated Financial Settlements, Inc. to combine with The Settlement Alliance, LLC and form a new entity, Sage Settlement Consulting, LLC ("Sage"). Sage has immediately become the nation's largest provider of plaintiff-focused structured settlement solutions, writing over $2 billion annually in tax-advantaged structured settlements utilized in legal settlements.

Sage is the premier provider of comprehensive settlement solutions with more than 75 full-time settlement consultants serving claimants and their attorneys nationwide. In addition to providing traditional structured settlement annuities, Sage offers cutting-edge tax-advantaged settlement solutions for plaintiffs' attorneys and their clients including fixed-indexed annuities, alternative fixed annuities, market-based structured settlements, government benefits consulting services, wealth management, and comprehensive trust solutions, including Special Needs Trusts. The products offered by Sage are utilized in both taxable and non-taxable cases, making Sage consultants uniquely qualified to provide tax-free or tax-deferred solutions for their clients in any physical injury or non-physical injury settlement.

"We are tremendously excited to bring together the two market leaders in the plaintiff-focused settlement planning space," said Sage Partner Kyle Bollman. "Considering the combined power of our consulting and management teams, both with decades of industry knowledge and experience, Sage is strategically positioned to provide the best possible outcomes for plaintiffs' attorneys and their clients. Simply put, our comprehensive portfolio of settlement solutions delivers more value to the stakeholders in the settlement process than what the competition can offer. Our market-based solutions, Fee Structure Plus® and Settlements Plus™, combined with traditional structured settlement annuities, allow our clients to achieve tax-advantaged guaranteed fixed income along with market-based returns to grow our clients' assets and income streams over time. We could not be more excited about the partnership with Scott Freeman and The Settlement Alliance."

"The merging of The Settlement Alliance and Millennium to form Sage is the culmination of our shared focus to deliver innovative and personalized solutions for both plaintiffs' attorneys and their clients alike while maintaining our commitment to uphold the core values that have always been inherent in both of our organizations. At the end of the day, our mission remains unchanged, and we will continue to raise the bar and lead by example within the settlement industry and the National Structured Settlements Trade Association," said Sage Partner Scott Freeman.

Sage Settlement Consulting has corporate offices in Atlanta, GA, Houston, TX, Austin, TX, Tallahassee, FL, and San Diego, CA, along with satellite planning offices located throughout the country.

ABOUT SAGE SETTLEMENT CONSULTING, LLC

Sage is the leading provider of comprehensive settlement planning solutions focused on plaintiffs and their legal counsel. Sage provides best-in-class solutions for physical injury, non-physical injury, workers' compensation, employment, environmental, construction defect, mass tort, and class action cases, structured endorsements for athletes and entertainers, and contingency-related attorney fees. For more information, visit www.sagesettlements.com, email press@sagesettlements.com, or contact Sage Settlement Consulting toll-free at 855-288-SAGE (855-288-7243).

To speak directly with Sage Settlement Consulting's leadership, please contact Kyle Bollman at 800-573-8853 or Scott Freeman at 713-893-4672.

Contact:



Kyle Bollman

(800) 573-8853



or



Scott Freeman

(713) 893-4672

