Structured Social Announces Acquisition of Boundless Labs Creating a Revolutionary Full Stack Marketing Agency

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct to consumer experts just became a powerhouse player in the e-commerce industry. In an undisclosed deal, Structured Social announced the acquisition of one of the industry's top e-mail and retention marketing agencies, Boundless Labs.

Structured Social Founder Nick Shackelford

Both team's will come operate under " Structured Social" and, with a more diversified skill set, is well-positioned to be a major disruptor within the performance e-commerce marketplace. Structured Social partners with consumer product brands that do low 7-figures to mid 8-figures in revenue. The deal comes after several months of negotiation and positions the company as one of the top progressive e-commerce marketing agencies in the nation.

"The Boundless Lab's team has been world class," said Nick Shackelford, Structured Social Co-Founder and Partner. "We knew the timing couldn't have been better for both our teams and our clients. This deal solidifies our future in the space as we don't have to rely on top of funnel traffic to drive business results."

Boundless Labs is a Retention Marketing Company that specializes in e-mail and text message strategy as well as high level design and execution work. Their portfolio of brands range from well-known e-commerce brands to top traditional e-commerce and CBD+Cannabis companies.

While many e-commerce and traditional marketing agencies have taken a serious hit due to the current pandemic, Structured Social, made up of talented professionals in California, New York, and Texas, has seen month-to-month growth across almost all verticals for years. It is currently working with some of the top consumers brands in the nation, including Ibex, The Chive, Rove Concepts, Foster Grant, Human Rights Foundation and many other digitally native brands.

"The timing with everything happening in the world was serendipitous. This partnership has allowed us to weather an uncertain time and position us to come out even stronger than when we entered," added Structured Social Co-Founder and Partner Jake Schmidt.

This expanded team will be able to provide support for all elements of e-commerce and even traditional marketing growth. Including paid media management, video creation and manipulation, website and graphic design, e-mail execution, and consulting across the entirety of a brand's lifecycle.

"For me it is and always was super personal," said Chase Dimond, Structured Social Partner. "I got my start in e-commerce through Nick and I've been pushing and working closely with the Structured Social team since Boundless Labs began. Knowing that Structured was focused on driving the growth and traffic for brands, we could dial in the retention and bottom of the funnel for our brands with more cohesion than before."

In Boundless Lab's brief 2-year stint, they have generated north of $35 million in email revenue and consistently increased their brand's e-mail revenue to 20-30% of total revenue.

"Although we are in the midst of an unprecedented time, both for us as individuals as well as for the brands we work with, this partnership was born from a place of strength," said David Bozin, Structured Social Partner.

Media Contact:

Nick Shackelford

714-349-7764

[email protected]

SOURCE Structured Social

Related Links

http://www.structuredsocial.com

