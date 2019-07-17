Structured Social Named Facebook Preferred Agency Partner

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Structured Social is proud to announce it has been named one of the first recipients of the Preferred Agency Partners Badge under social media giant Facebook's newly revamped partner program.

The Facebook Preferred Marketing Developer program, or PMD, was created to help a business scale its marketing efforts on the Facebook platform. It involves a community of more than 45 countries designed to help marketers and advertisers establish and grow lasting connections with customers. The partnership affords Structured Social access to one-on-one support, advanced tools, training and support, and exclusive opportunities.

"Clients know the e-commerce world is more competitive than it has ever been, and they are looking to work with companies that have a real edge," said Structured Social Co-Founder Nick Shackelford. "This new partnership gives us the type of advantage that will allow us to develop new opportunities for our partners and increase revenue in a substantial way."

Structured Social has been one of the leading e-commerce companies helping consumer-focused companies drive revenue growth by providing expert consulting on offer structure, page design, paid social campaigns and partnerships with brands. The recognition from Facebook serves as recognition for the company's efforts, proof that Structured Social is on the right path and clearly demonstrates the company's position in the marketplace.

About Structured Social

Structured Social builds the structure for its clients' next stage of growth. There are an infinite amount of ways to grow and putting the pieces together and then executing upon it is what actually drives revenue growth. Guess what, that's what we like to do and thankfully that's what we are best at. To learn more, go to: https://www.structuredsocial.com/.

Media Contact:

218267@email4pr.com

714-349-7764

