Structurely Appoints Corey Welch as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced fintech and mortgage operator to lead next phase of disciplined, industry-focused growth

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Structurely, an AI-powered sales automation platform built for high-volume, compliance-driven industries, today announced the appointment of Corey Welch as Chief Executive Officer.

Structurely has spent more than a decade building and refining conversational AI across demanding verticals, with deep roots in real estate and home improvement and a platform that has been deployed within large-scale, regulated environments. Its technology supports consumer engagement where performance, accuracy, and trust are critical.

Corey Welch, CEO at Structurely

Welch brings more than a decade of leadership experience across mortgage and financial technology, with a career focused on scaling revenue organizations and modernizing sales operations in complex, data-intensive environments. He previously served as Vice President at Rapid Finance and as Senior Director at Quicken Loans, where he worked closely with lending leaders to deploy technology at real operational scale.

"This industry doesn't need surface-level AI tools—it needs infrastructure built by people who understand how these businesses actually operate," said Welch. "Structurely has been battle-tested for years in real production environments. As CEO, my focus is disciplined execution: continuing to invest in the platform, strengthening trust with enterprise partners, and building technology that delivers real, measurable value in the most demanding sales environments."

"Corey's track record—both at Rocket Mortgage and in leading Rapid Finance through a $1 billion exit—speaks to the rigor, discipline, and vision he brings to financial services," said Nathan Joens, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Structurely. "That's exactly what Structurely needs at this stage. Corey understands the realities of operating inside complex, regulated industries and brings that expertise to a platform we've spent more than a decade building."

Welch has been closely involved with Structurely's strategic direction following its acquisition by CapStone Holdings Inc., serving as a partner in the transaction and working alongside the team to assess product maturity, data depth, and long-term market positioning. His appointment formalizes that involvement and reflects Structurely's commitment to operator-led leadership.

"Corey brings rare credibility as both an operator and a technology leader," said Chao Sun, Vice President of Investments for CapStone Holdings. "He understands how AI must perform in real-world environments—across workflows, compliance, and customer experience. His leadership positions Structurely to continue building durable, industry-specific infrastructure."

Under Welch's leadership, Structurely will focus on deepening its capabilities across its most demanding verticals, strengthening enterprise integrations, and advancing its AI platform to support complex, end-to-end sales and servicing workflows.

About Structurely

Structurely is an AI-powered sales automation platform built for high-volume, compliance-driven industries. Developed inside real production environments and refined over more than a decade, Structurely delivers industry-specific AI infrastructure designed to engage, qualify, and convert consumers at scale. The platform is built on deep conversational data and proven performance history, enabling revenue teams to operate with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence.

Structurely is a company of CapStone Holdings Inc., a diversified investment firm focused on building durable, long-term businesses through disciplined capital allocation and operator-led growth.

SOURCE Structurely