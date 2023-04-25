Struesli Debuts New Line of Chef-Crafted, Superfood Granola at Erewhon Market

Premium Granola Brand Adds a Crunchy Boost of Nutrition to Sweet and Savory Recipes

NEWTOWN, Conn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Struesli , granola redefined with no added sweeteners of any kind and packed with superfoods, has introduced two delicious, chef-crafted flavors in partnership with Erewhon Market. Founded by a seasoned private chef and autoimmune disease warrior, Struesli has been specially created to fill the gap for a truly clean label granola that doesn't sacrifice taste or quality for nutrition.

"After tapping into the power of clean foods to aid my journey with Crohn's disease, I struggled to find a granola that didn't contain inflammatory ingredients, so I crafted my own recipe," says Adrienne Lufkin, Founder of Struesli. "We cut absolutely no corners with Struesli, and I'm thrilled to share it with consumers as we take our first major step into retail with Erewhon Market."

Struesli is made with powerful, plant-based superfoods such as tiger nuts, walnuts, hemp hearts, chia seeds, and flaxseed, and its versatility adds nourishment and a satisfying crunch to a wide variety of meals from yogurt bowls to avocado toast and more. Each serving is rich in prebiotics, protein, fiber, antioxidants, and omega three fatty acids. Struesli is USDA Certified organic, vegan, grain free, gluten free, and is completely free from sweeteners of any kind.

The granola brand is currently rolling out onto Erewhon Market shelves in two premium flavors that fit into a variety of dietary needs and lifestyles:

Original: Adrienne's recipe that started it all, a wholesome blend of nuts and seeds that are baked with extra virgin coconut oil and a touch of sea salt. Destined to become a part of your daily wellness routine!

Cacao + Coffee: All the nutritional benefits Original Struesli with the robust flavor profile of unsweetened cacao, ground artisanal organic coffee and a hint of vanilla bean.

Erewhon Market will now carry both varieties of Struesli at all nine locations across Los Angeles County. Struesli is uniquely packaged in beautiful, nine-ounce canisters that can also be found online at Struesli.com and on Amazon. To learn more and for healthy tips and recipes, visit the brand's website and follow along on Instagram @struesli .

About Struesli

Struesli (stroo-slee) is redefining granola as we know it with its clean label, sweet and savory versatility, unique packaging, and appeal to a wide range of diets and lifestyles. Founder and seasoned private chef Adrienne Lufkin created the antioxidant-rich granola in her kitchen as an alternative to the sugar-laden options she was finding at the grocery store. Struesli is a powerful combination of anti-inflammatory superfoods, with no added sugar or sweeteners of any kind. Struesli is available in two functional flavors, Original and Cacao + Coffee, which are certified gluten free, grain free, USDA organic and 100% plant-based.

SOURCE Struesli