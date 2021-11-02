Struggling financially this year? Check out this guide to USPS Operation Santa

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The USPS has just begun reading letters to Santa, looking for letters from families who need assistance with Christmas this year. Some ask Santa for "new shoes" or "a warm coat," sending a signal that this is a family in need. Postal elves upload the letters to USPSoperationsanta.com and anyone wishing to volunteer at Christmas may adopt the sad letters from home, starting November 29th. Later volunteer elves can mail their gifts directly to the child or family who wrote to Santa.

Be An Elf's page BeAnElf.org/seeking-gifts/ gives parents seeking help with Christmas an excellent guide for writing to Santa, providing useful do's and don'ts, and using language that even children may read: "Santa has volunteers across the US who want to send extra gifts to families having a hard time with money this year. Volunteers are permitted to read those children's letters to Santa at a special USPS website, and adopt the letter that touches their hearts the most. Postal staff selecting letters for the site always put every letter right back in the mail to Santa. He'll bring his gifts on Christmas Eve to every child, as always."