Struggling to Buy Tires and Wheels this Winter?

If you are struggling to purchase tires or wheels this winter, for only $49 out of pocket and no hard credit check, Dan the Tire Man's customers get free shipping within 5 business days right to their door from one of their 3000+ satellite warehouses. Then customers are set up on low payments based on their paydays for up to one year.

"Many people live paycheck to paycheck and they just don't have the cash upfront to purchase new tires when they need them," said Katie Marsh, co-owner of Dan the Tire Man. "This program is great for those folks who may have bad credit or are short on cash. And since there's no hard credit check with the big 3 credit bureaus, their credit score won't be affected."

"Also, for people who are looking for a unique and generous gift idea, a new set of tires or wheels makes a fantastic present. We have a lot of parents who like to surprise their kids with the gift of tires," said Dan Marsh, co-owner of Dan the Tire Man.

When Dan the Tire Man first began, they considered offering tire financing through other companies such as Affirm, Snap, Crest, Acima or American First Finance but preferred to work exclusively with Progressive Leasing since they are the industry leader.

To participate in the giveaway, please go to https://www.facebook.com/renttoowntires/ and like and share their page on your timeline. Winner will be announced on December 3rd, 2019, on Facebook.

About Dan and Katie:

Dan Marsh has been in all aspects of the tire business for over 35 years. From owning a small tire shop and installing tires himself to exporting large containers of tires out of the US, he garnered the experience needed to create the e-commerce website that today is danthetireman.com. Katie Marsh has a background in SEO and marketing and manages the business day to day. To learn more, please visit https://danthetireman.com or call 207-316-2258.

