Struggling With Hair Loss? Immunoprime Gets to the Root of the Issue

Inspira Nutritionals' Supplement Is Formulated to Reset Fundamental Bodily Health, Addressing Hair Loss Symptoms in the Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair loss is a significant concern for many Americans. Alopecia affects 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. alone. There are many subcategories of this condition that can come from different causes. Alopecia Areata is a largely unknown autoimmune disease that possibly is genetic or comes from exposure to viruses or chemicals. Cicatricial Alopecia can come from serious trauma. Androgenetic Alopecia can stem from pregnancy, menopause, hormone imbalance, and even something as simple as a nutritional deficiency.

While there are many conditions that can lead to hair loss, Mr. Adam Mortley and the team at Inspira Nutritionals are aware of the fact that they tend to all point to the same root cause.

"Our founding team spent a number of years training and educating hair loss clinicians," explains Mortley, "This revealed a growing need to address the underlying conditions that impact hair growth and vitality. Leaky gut syndrome or other similar digestive complaints consistently accompanied a poor functioning immune system."

This underlying cause of poor digestive and immune health can be treated, but the treatment is often scattered and involves many different therapeutic elements. The Inspira Nutritionals team decided to cut to the heart of the issue by developing its inaugural formula, Immunoprime.

The product combines multiple supplements, such as Cinnamon, Bitter melon, and Wakame, to create a single solution. This, in essence, wipes the digestive and immune slate clean, resetting these key bodily systems and supporting their ongoing health through things like glucose management, cravings regulation, and digestive bacterial growth.

The result of this unique combination of supplement support is an all-around healthier body. This helps to eliminate many autoimmune symptoms, such as hair loss, by addressing the problem at its root, so to speak. It's a solution that is natural, safe, and leads to both the short-term elimination of symptoms and the long-term strength of the body, as a whole.

About Inspira Nutritionals: Inspira Nutritionals started in 2019 with a vision to create effective wellness for the body. The brand's focus is supported by years of clinical and formulation experience in the natural industry. This has been used to create the company's flagship product, Immunoprime, which addresses immunity and digestive concerns. Inspira Nutritional operates out of Australia, where it follows GMP and TGA quality standards along with additional requirements created by HACCP, HALAL, and Kosher certifications. All Inspira Nutritional products are clinically evidenced and tested to strict Australian standards. Learn more at inspiranutritionals.com .

