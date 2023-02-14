Struggling With Menstrual Irregularities? Femicycle May Be Able to Help.

The Herbally-Based Supplement Uses Five Key Ingredients to Provide Safe, Effective Nutritional Support for Those Managing Menstrual Concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Menstrual irregularities are a common concern among women around the globe. As much as 1 in 4 women manage menstrual cycles that are shorter, longer, heavier, or lighter than average and can come with complications such as cramps.

According to research from the international health brand Ananta Medicare, menstrual irregularities can negatively impact a woman's quality of life in a variety of different ways. They can deteriorate reproductive function, reduce working capacity, and contribute to psychoemotional disorders. In addition, according to various studies gathered by the company, when associated with hormonal homeostasis disorders, menstrual irregularities can increase the risk of developing breast cancer and endometrial adenocarcinoma.

The solution to this plethora of concerns is to safely and effectively address menstrual irregularities at the source," says Ananta president Pradeep Jain, "It's important to achieve an early diagnosis and provide effective treatment and prevention — which is why we created Femicycle."

Femicycle consists of a multi-component combination of five herbs known for their ability to support the female reproductive system:

Symplocos racemosa (Lodhra)

Asparagus racemosus (Shatavari) extract

Saraca Indica (Ashoka) extract

Glycyrrhiza glabra (licorice) extract

Curcuma longa extract

This five-part phyto-composition provides a polymodal pharmacological effect on all main pathogenetic links as they pertain to cases of menstrual irregularities. Each ingredient is backed by a large collection of scientific evidence that embodies Ananta Medicare's singular mission to provide "endless care about your health."

"Our team has spent years working in the name of health and high quality of life for our patients," Jain declares, "Femicycle is a perfect example of that dedication in action. It's a long-term solution that appropriately takes into account the need for safety and efficacy. The result is a potent herbal supplement that is ideal for those trying to prevent or manage menstrual irregularities of various origins, reduce PMS symptoms, and even address infertility. At the end of the day, it's a gentle source of nutrients that is meant to support the life cycle itself."

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

